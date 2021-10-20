CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgewater, CO

City of Edgewater: Sticks to Chips This Saturday

By joelnewton
edgewaterecho.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon’t trash those tree trimmings! This Saturday, 10/23 the City of Edgewater is hosting a yard waste recycling event to turn sticks and branches into mulch for yards and gardens! Participants can...

edgewaterecho.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WALB 10

City of Albany designates Saturday for trick or treating

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - In the City of Albany, trick or treating is scheduled to take place Saturday from 7-8:30 p.m. The city is asking those interested in participating in trick or treating to turn on their porch lights. In addition, anyone wishing to trick or treat is asked to respect that the homes participating will have their porch light on. If the light is off, the home is not participating.
ALBANY, GA
eastcountytoday.net

Freedom Rally Expects Large Crowd Saturday at Brentwood City Park

BRENTWOOD,CA – Proponents of choice, proud citizens of this state and nation, are gathering this Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 10:00 AM, in Brentwood City Park, for a peaceful rally. Speakers to include proponents of both vaccine and mask choice, choice in the workplace, choice in education, and an end...
BRENTWOOD, CA
thunderboltradio.com

Union City to Host “Run the Rails” On Saturday

Individuals from at least six states will converge to Union City on Saturday, to compete and help raise funds for a downtown project. The first annual “Run the Rails” will turn several Union City streets into a running course for multiple competitions. Organizer Charlene Burpo told Thunderbolt News about the...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Edgewater, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Society
Local
Colorado Government
rheaheraldnews.com

Spring City Autumn Festival set for Saturday

Spring City will be holding its 2021 Autumn Festival on Saturday, Oct. 23, from 10 a.m. to dark in downtown Spring City near the depot. The event will feature food and craft vendors, and a Kids Zone where children can win prizes. Hosted by the Spring City Chamber of Commerce, the event will also feature various games, music and pumpkin decorating.
SPRING CITY, TN
hccommunityjournal.com

City, KPA! to host ‘Snip & Chip’ event

The City of Kerrville and Kerrville Pets Alive! have teamed up for a “Snip & Chip” program to provide resources for cat and dog spay/neuter surgeries and microchipping. On Oct. 23 from 11a.m. to 2 p.m., Kerrville residents may visit the Kerrville Pets Alive! office at 414 Clay Street in Kerrville to receive a free $100 certificate. The certificate may be redeemed at Kerrvile Vet Clinic, located 1869 Junction Highway, before March 31.
KERRVILLE, TX
ourcommunitynow.com

Beach Sweep Will Clean Up Ocean City Beaches Saturday

Rain or shine, Clean Ocean Action's annual beach cleanup will return to Ocean City on Saturday. The cleanup will take place from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. "You may arrive when it is convenient for you - anytime during that time frame.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wood Chips#Weather
edgewaterecho.com

Edgewater City Council Agenda: October 19, 2021

The Edgewater City Council will meet for a Work Session and Business Meeting on Tuesday, October 19 starting at 6:30 p.m. This meeting will be held virtually and in-person (limited amount of attendees per health orders). During the Work Session, City Council will hear updates from school principals in the...
EDGEWATER, CO
mykdkd.com

City Opens the Outdoor Pool for Public Viewing on Saturday Oct. 16th

The Artesian Pool (Outdoor Pool) will be open for public viewing on Saturday October 16th from 11 am – 1 pm. We invite all voters to walk through bathhouses and the pool to get a firsthand look at the current condition of the facility. Elected Officials and city staff will be on hand to answer questions and explain the improvement plan. The existing facility is 45 years old and in need of a major renovation. The City is asking for an 1/8% sales tax for 5 years to fund the renovation to the Artesian Pool. What does that mean for shoppers in Clinton? If you were to purchase $100 of merchandise at a local business, the additional cost will be 12.5 cents, or for a $20 purchase, it adds 2.5 cents. The renovations would include milling and repaving the parking lot, a new pool interior that comes with a 25-year warranty and a redesign of the bathhouses. The 1/8% Park Sale Tax will be on the Nov 2nd ballot. Please come by on Oct 16th to see the Artesian Pool, 700 Artesian Ave, Clinton, MO. This is located off of Hudson Street between Allen and Rogers streets.
POLITICS
GreenwichTime

Mold conditions improving at Westover School with dehumidifier units now installed

STAMFORD — The possible resolution to a multi-year humidity and mold problem at Westover Magnet Elementary School came with little fanfare this week. In a short presentation to the Stamford Board of Education’s Operations Committee Tuesday night, City Engineer Lou Casolo said the third of three large outdoor dehumidifier units were recently installed. The other two were installed in August.
STAMFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Recycling
94.5 KATS

DRIVER ALERT! City Crews Busy Overnight Wednesday-Saturday

Yakima city crews are busy with a gas main installation project that will impact traffic on a section of South 1st Street during overnight hours for the remainder of this week. Drivers can expect closures overnight from 7pm to 6am. A news release from the city says Brothers Construction needs...
YAKIMA, WA
Four States News

Texarkana Arkansas City Clean Up Planned for Saturday

Texarkana, AR: The City of Texarkana Arkansas, and the Texarkana Arkansas City Beautiful Commission will host a city-wide clean-up from 9 am to noon on Saturday, October 23. Volunteers for the clean-up can meet at Bobby Ferguson Park near the small pavilion on the Fairgrounds side of the park at 9 am. Teams will spread out in different directions and to targeted areas around the city. Your team may have an area in mind and that's great, but if you need an area, City Beautiful members will be on-site to assist you in finding the perfect location to clean. Supplies will be provided - all you need is your willingness to make your city beautiful.
TEXARKANA, AR
Tampa Bay Times

Dade City Monarch Butterfly Festival is Saturday

DADE CITY — Educational programs and displays, a native plant sale, vendors, food and activities for children will be featured on Saturday at the Dade City Monarch Butterfly Festival in Hibiscus Park at 7th Street and Bougainvillea Avenue in Dade City. The event, presented by the Dade City Garden Club...
DADE CITY, FL
Mount Vernon News

City cautions motorists of detour ahead of Halloween festival Friday and Saturday

MOUNT VERNON – Motorists in Mount Vernon are being asked to take care on Friday and Saturday with a Halloween festival and trick or treating on tap. First up is the Boo N’ Brew Music and Craft Beer Festival Friday, Oct. 29, from 4-10:30 p.m., rain or shine. Detours begin at midnight Thursday directing motorists away from the Square and a section of South Main from the Square south to Vine Street, city spokesperson Todd Hill said. The detours will end at midnight Friday.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
WTVR CBS 6

Workers hoist 'monster' from Richmond sewer

Department of Public Utilities crews pulled the massive blob from the Shockoe Retention Basin, which holds 50 million gallons of combined sewer water from Northside before it is sent to the wastewater treatment plant, on Thursday morning.
RICHMOND, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy