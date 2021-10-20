City of Edgewater: Sticks to Chips This Saturday

The Artesian Pool (Outdoor Pool) will be open for public viewing on Saturday October 16th from 11 am – 1 pm. We invite all voters to walk through bathhouses and the pool to get a firsthand look at the current condition of the facility. Elected Officials and city staff will be on hand to answer questions and explain the improvement plan. The existing facility is 45 years old and in need of a major renovation. The City is asking for an 1/8% sales tax for 5 years to fund the renovation to the Artesian Pool. What does that mean for shoppers in Clinton? If you were to purchase $100 of merchandise at a local business, the additional cost will be 12.5 cents, or for a $20 purchase, it adds 2.5 cents. The renovations would include milling and repaving the parking lot, a new pool interior that comes with a 25-year warranty and a redesign of the bathhouses. The 1/8% Park Sale Tax will be on the Nov 2nd ballot. Please come by on Oct 16th to see the Artesian Pool, 700 Artesian Ave, Clinton, MO. This is located off of Hudson Street between Allen and Rogers streets.

POLITICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO