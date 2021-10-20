CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Tony-award winning musical “Wicked” opens Fox Cities PAC season

By Dena Holtz
wearegreenbay.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WFRV) – It’s a “Wicked” way to start the season as live performances...

www.wearegreenbay.com

brproud.com

Hades comes to New Orleans with award-winning musical

NEW ORLEANS, La (BRPROUD) – A musical that is the winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards is coming to New Orleans and tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 15 at 10 a.m. The musical follows two love stories: young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice and underworld King Hades and his wife Persephone that will take audiences on a journey to the underworld and back.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Pride Publishing

Ragtime, The Musical opens Nashville Rep 21/22 Season at TPAC

Nashville Rep presents Ragtime, the epic musical tapestry in which three families’ stories intertwine in restless New York City. A wealthy white couple, a Jewish immigrant father and his motherless daughter, and a Black ragtime musician each pursue their own version of the American Dream at the turn of the 20th century. Featuring a mix of fictional characters along with many of the celebrities and historical figures that shaped turn-of-the-century America, including Henry Ford, Booker T. Washington, Emma Goldman, Harry Houdini, J.P. Morgan, and Evelyn Nesbit, Ragtime is the ultimate exploration of the diversity of human experience.
NASHVILLE, TN
wearegreenbay.com

Curtains up! Fox Cities PAC welcomes 6th year of Center Stage High School Musical Theater program

(WFRV) – Schools across Northeast Wisconsin have welcomed their students, staff and faculty back to school and that also means welcoming back high school theater. Last year, several programs either canceled their shows, went virtual or continued in person during the COVID-19 pandemic but it’s a new year with fresh possibilities for everyone. This year 24 local high schools are taking part in the 2021-22 Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program through the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center in Appleton.
News Herald

Panama City Music Association touts season of opera, brass, Christmas favorites

PANAMA CITY — The Panama City Music Association is planning a full season of four shows this winter, and is seeking new members to help make the season a success. "We've been going through hard times these last few years, and we don't know how much longer this will last," said Nancy Moore, a spokeswoman for the PCMA. "In the past, we had a big push for membership. ... This year, we just want those seats filled."
PANAMA CITY, FL
Entertainment
Performing Arts
Theater & Dance
williamsonherald.com

TPAC reopens with award-winning musical, new virus rules

When Queen Elizabeth I lifted the closure she put on England’s theaters two years before due to the bubonic plague, England was thrilled, because with all the sickness and dying, people badly needed entertainment. Now, 600 years later, the nonprofit Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC) is doing much of the same.
THEATER & DANCE
York News-Times

York College opens season with musical production

YORK -- Six spellers enter; one speller leaves! At least the losers get a juice box. A riotous ride, complete with audience participation, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” is a delightful den of comedic genius. The musical production will be performed at York College, October 21-24, under the theatre and musical direction of Professor John I. Baker III, Professor Amy M. Fraser and Dr. Clark Roush.
YORK, NE
whatsupnewp.com

Tony® Award-Winning Musical “Million Dollar Quartet” coming to Boston’s Boch Center October 29th + 30th

Million Dollar Quartet is making its return to the stage this fall for three performances at the Boch Center Shubert Theatre in Boston on October 29th at 8:00 PM and October 30th at 2:00 PM and 8:00 PM. The Tony award-winning show captures the magic of one of the greatest nights in rock-n-roll history as Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Elvis Presley all came together in a recording studio in Memphis. Tickets for Million Dollar Quartet are on sale now at the Boch Center Box Office or www.bochcenter.org.
THEATER & DANCE
Post-Crescent

'Wicked' actors excited to be back as musicals return to Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

APPLETON – Broadway is making its way back to the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center for the first time in 20 months with "Wicked," on stage Oct. 27 through Nov. 14. The PAC, like live performance venues everywhere, canceled events in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic. The last Broadway touring show to perform in Appleton was "Miss Saigon" Feb. 18-23, 2020.
APPLETON, WI
Olympian

Emerald City Music to offer fall classical music season live and online

Emerald City Music is once again presenting live chamber concerts beginning Saturday, Oct. 23 in Olympia — and its fall season will also be available online. “It’s a hybrid model,” said Kristin Lee, the series’ artistic director, an acclaimed violinist who’ll perform in Saturday’s program. “Digital content is essential at this point.
OLYMPIA, WA
bocaratontribune.com

Wick Theatre opens for full schedule after two COVID-impacted seasons

Boca Raton’s acclaimed Wick Theatre is up and running again for its eighth season, kicking off with the smash international hit musical, Mamma Mia! which runs through Nov. 14. “We are so thrilled to be presenting Mamma Mia!” said Managing Executive Producer Marilynn Wick. “This year marks the 50th anniversary...
BOCA RATON, FL
wearegreenbay.com

Mishicot High School presents: Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

(WFRV) – Local 5 Live puts the entertainment spotlight on some talented high school theatre students, we get a performance from Mishicot High School from their production of Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. The show runs November 4- 6 at 7 pm, November 7 at 2 pm. For details,...
MISHICOT, WI

