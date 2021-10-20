Tony-award winning musical “Wicked” opens Fox Cities PAC season

Nashville Rep presents Ragtime, the epic musical tapestry in which three families’ stories intertwine in restless New York City. A wealthy white couple, a Jewish immigrant father and his motherless daughter, and a Black ragtime musician each pursue their own version of the American Dream at the turn of the 20th century. Featuring a mix of fictional characters along with many of the celebrities and historical figures that shaped turn-of-the-century America, including Henry Ford, Booker T. Washington, Emma Goldman, Harry Houdini, J.P. Morgan, and Evelyn Nesbit, Ragtime is the ultimate exploration of the diversity of human experience.
