Tony-award winning musical “Wicked” opens Fox Cities PAC season

PANAMA CITY — The Panama City Music Association is planning a full season of four shows this winter, and is seeking new members to help make the season a success. "We've been going through hard times these last few years, and we don't know how much longer this will last," said Nancy Moore, a spokeswoman for the PCMA. "In the past, we had a big push for membership. ... This year, we just want those seats filled."

PANAMA CITY, FL ・ 12 DAYS AGO