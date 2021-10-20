Seasonal pillows from placemats: DIY from Simple Abundance Chicks

If you're trying to step up your Halloween party game this year, look no further than this DIY pumpkin Jell-O shot holder. Thanks to user @belspies's popular TikTok that has steps for how to make this holder, you too can have this spooky piece of functional decor. From freaky and creepy to cute and sparkly, you can customize this pumpkin Jell-O shot holder to your preferred Halloween style! All you need is a pumpkin, paint, some art and carving tools, and, of course, a supply of Jell-O shots at the ready. Keep reading to find out how to make your own pumpkin Jell-O shot holder.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 8 DAYS AGO