The £7 billion takeover of Morrisons by private equity giant Clayton Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) has been given the go-ahead by shareholders.The Bradford-based supermarket chain agreed the deal at the start of this month after a lengthy auction.On Tuesday, Morrisons held a general meeting with investors to seek approval for the move.The retailer confirmed that 99.2% of the shareholder vote was in favour of the takeover.Morrisons chair Andrew Higginson said: “We thank shareholders for the strong support received at today’s meetings.“We remain confident that CD&R will be a responsible, thoughtful and careful owner of Morrisons and we will now...

BUSINESS ・ 9 DAYS AGO