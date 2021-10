In a new interview with Pablo of the Minneapolis, Minnesota radio station 93X, FOO FIGHTERS mainman Dave Grohl was asked how he knows when a song he is working on is "done" and ready for release. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "When you get sick of it. Well, in a way. I don't like spending too much time on anything in the studio. It's, like, usually the first few takes, that's got the thing that you want — even if it's imperfect. It's, like, you get in there and the energy of it, and it's fresh and it's new and you hit 'record' and you go blast through something. I like working on things until it's powerful and it's worth other people hearing. But, dude, I'll get to the point sometimes with songs where I'm, like, 'All right. I'm out of love. That's it. I'm out of love with this song. We're done. That's it.'"

