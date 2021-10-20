CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Virgin Galactic Test Pilot Heads to Blue Origin

By Entrepreneur Staff
New Haven Register
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark “Forger” Stucky was the lead test pilot for Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic for six years and piloted the first flight on the company’s SpaceShipTwo, which reached the edge of space in 2018. Now, he’s headed to work for the space flight company’s competitor, Blue Origin. Stucky told CNN...

Herbie J Pilato

NASA's Recent Take On Space Visitors

Actor William Shatner, a.k.a. "Captain James T. Kirk," from TV's legendary Star Trek pop-culture franchise, at 90-years-old, recently became the oldest-living human being to catapult into space, with Amazon king Jeff Bezos.
The Motley Fool

Why Virgin Galactic Stock Just Tanked

Shares of would-be space tourism company Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE:SPCE) -- the company that lit the fuse on the series of recent special purpose acquisition IPOs of new-space companies back in 2019 -- are crashing in Wednesday morning trading, down 6.9% as of 10:20 a.m. EDT. For this, I blame...
Robb Report

Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin Wants to Build a ‘Business Park’ in Space

Blue Origin doesn’t just want to take you to space—it also wants to help you stay there for a while. Jeff Bezos’s aerospace company has unveiled a new concept for a space station called Orbital Reef. No time table for completion was announced, but the company seems to be positioning the proposed low-orbital outpost as a potential replacement for the aging International Space Station (ISS). The proposal is just one of many that have been presented to NASA as it tries to figure out what to do with the 20-year-old ISS, reports The New York Times. The $100 billion space laboratory is...
Jeff Bezos
Richard Branson
Flight
The Independent

SpaceX needs to tame toilet trouble before weekend launch

SpaceX is taming some toilet troubles in its capsules before it launches four more astronauts. The company and NASA want to make sure the toilet leaks won’t compromise the capsule launching early Sunday from Kennedy Space Center or another one that’s been parked at the International Space Station since April. During SpaceX’s first private flight last month, a tube came unglued, spilling urine onto fans and beneath the floor, said William Gerstenmaier, a SpaceX vice president who used to work for NASA. The same problem was recently discovered inside the Dragon capsule at the space station, he told reporters...
Ars Technica

Firefly completes design of Moon mission, aiming for 2023 launch

Although Firefly Aerospace is only a few weeks removed from its first-ever launch attempt, the Texas-based space company is already making good progress toward its first mission to land on the Moon. Firefly said Monday that it has completed the "critical design review" phase of its program to develop a...
The Independent

SpaceX Starship nears launch date after successful test of Mars-bound deep space SN20 engine, Elon Musk says

SpaceX will launch its next-generation Starship SN20 rocket next month after successfully testing its deep space Raptor Vacuum engine, Elon Musk has confirmed.The launch will be the first orbital flight for the Mars-bound craft, which is being built to transport people and cargo around the Solar System.Previous Starship prototypes have performed high-altitude flight tests from SpaceX’s Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas, but the next stage of development requires a massive Super Heavy rocket in order to propel it to orbit. The November test will see Starship SN20 launch from Starbase before separating from the booster rocket and touching down...
AFP

Bezos' Blue Origin announces plans for private space station

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin on Monday announced it wants to launch a space station that will house up to 10 people in the second half of the decade, as the race to commercialize the cosmos heats up. "Orbital Reef," described in a press statement as a mixed-use business park in space that will support microgravity research and manufacturing, is a joint venture with commercial space company Sierra Space and has the support of Boeing and Arizona State University. "For over sixty years, NASA and other space agencies have developed orbital space flight and space habitation, setting us up for commercial business to take off in this decade," said Blue Origin executive Brent Sherwood. "We will expand access, lower the cost, and provide all the services and amenities needed to normalize space flight."
parabolicarc.com

Stucky Turns Blue: Joins Jeff Bezos’ Space Company After Departure From Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic

Mark Stucky, whom Virgin Galactic demoted as its director of flight test in May and fired two months later, has joined Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin space company, CNN reports. Stucky said he will join Blue Origin’s “Advanced Development Programs” team, where he said in a statement to CNN that he will “do my best to contribute to [CEO Jeff Bezos’] amazing vision of humans not just having a continuous presence in space but truly becoming a space-faring species.”
smarteranalyst.com

Virgin Galactic Delays Commercial Flight Launch — Report

California-based spaceflight company Virgin Galactic Holdings (SPCE) has postponed the launch of its first commercial flight to the fourth quarter of 2022 from the third quarter. Further, the company will not conduct the second test flight this year, according to a report published by BBC. The delay is due to...
Antelope Valley Press

Virgin Galactic waiting until next year

Virgin Galactic has delayed its next test flight — a research flight with the Italian Air Force — to next year, after determining the Unity spacecraft and WhiteKnightTwo carrier aircraft require immediate, extended maintenance and improvements. The company announced the delay, Thursday, of the flight that was originally expected to...
TravelPulse

Virgin Galactic Postpones Start of Commercial Space Travel

Billionaire Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic announced yesterday that it’s pushing back the start of its commercial space flights until the fourth quarter of 2022 and that it won’t be conducting other test flights this year. The private space exploration company said on Thursday, "commercial service is now expected to...
AFP

NASA sending four astronauts to ISS on Sunday

NASA is teaming up with SpaceX once more to send four astronauts to the International Space Station on Sunday, including three first-timers. The crew of mission "Crew-3" will spend six months on the orbital outpost, conducting research in areas including material sciences, health, and botany, to help inform future deep space exploration and benefit life on Earth. Americans Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn, and Kayla Barron as well as German Matthias Maurer of the European Space Agency (ESA) will launch aboard a Crew Dragon spacecraft named "Endurance," fixed atop a Falcon 9 rocket at 2:21 am (0621 GMT) from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. "Last night we got to go see Endurance in the hangar as they got ready to roll it out to the pad, and actually put our hands on the Dragon, which is a pretty special experience," Chari, a US Air Force colonel who is commanding the mission, said at a press conference on Wednesday.
