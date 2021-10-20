CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Mark Evans Will Take Over Fox Sports Ad Sales

By Brian Steinberg
Laredo Morning Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark Evans will take over sports ad sales for Fox Corp. in a changing of the guard that will see Seth Winter, who has led that role for Fox in recent years, step down in February of next year. Evans has been named executive vice president of ad sales...

www.lmtonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Disney Anticipates $100M In Ad Sales With NHL Games

Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) is forecasting more than $100 million in National Hockey League-related advertising sales when the league’s games return to its broadcast and streaming platforms for the 2021-22 season. What Happened: According to a Front Office Sports report, the company is picking up many of the advertisers...
ECONOMY
Journal Inquirer

Sports gambling means added local TV revenue

The popular question, “Are You Ready for Some Football?” is now followed by another one: “Are You Ready for Some Gambling?”. The start of online sports gambling in Connecticut is expected to be a revenue windfall for the state. There’s also someone else making money off sports gambling without having...
GAMBLING
mediapost.com

Longtime TV Fox Sports Ad Executive Seth Winter To Retire, Evans Will Take Top Role

Veteran TV sports ad executive Seth Winter is retiring as executive vice president of sports sales for Fox Sports, with Mark Evans, now promoted to executive vice president, advertising sales of Fox Sports. Evans will report to Marianne Gambelli, president of ad sales for Fox Corp., and will work closely...
NFL
Sportico

Boehly, Execs Share Insights on Growth at ‘Invest in Sports’ Event

One of the realities of trying to invest in a sports team: You can’t tinker every day. Just ask Todd Boehly, a minority owner of the Los Angeles Lakers and Dodgers, and the chairman of Eldridge. Speaking as part of SporticoLive’s “Invest In Sports” summit, which will be shown online beginning Thursday at noon ET, Boehly says pro sports is unlike any other business—humbling because you can do everything right and still fail, yet exciting because there are no guarantees. Some might say the same for investing in the industry, which continues to see new waves of capital and growth opportunities. “Winning...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox Sports Ad Sales#Fox Corp#T Mobile
FOX Sports

FOX Sports Rolls Into Its 24th World Series

Buck Ties McCarver for Most Appearances in World Series Booth. Rodriguez, Ortiz, Thomas and Burkhardt Anchor FOX Sports’ Studio Coverage of the 117th Fall Classic. FOX Sports Digital Content Expands, Includes Ben Verlander On-Location and Live In-Stadium Postgame Show. LOS ANGELES – The Fall Classic returns with FOX Sports taking...
BASEBALL
cdcgamingreports.com

Gambling ads become the new normal for American sports

The gambling industry’s deluge of sports-betting ads and free-money offers on television, radio and online, is beginning to concern regulators. Online gambling operators, such as DraftKings Inc. and FanDuel Group, are spending hundreds of millions of dollars, and large shares of their revenues, on marketing, putting sports wagering in front of the American consumer. The push includes celebrity-filled TV commercials, advertising on billboards and podcasts, and sponsorships such as a DraftKings logo superimposed on the pitcher’s mound of a Major League Baseball broadcast.
GAMBLING
Advertising Age

New deal puts live odds in sports betting ads

Sports betting marketers can now insert real-time betting odds into digital out-of-home ads and other screens as result of a new deal. The pact between sports data company Sportradar and Adomni, which specializes in programmatic advertising, offers sports marketers, teams and leagues the ability run digital out-of-home ad campaigns that feature live stats, betting odds and other relevant information.
GAMBLING
Laredo Morning Times

The Operator: Joe Ianniello Carves Post-CBS Path With Media SPAC

Joe Ianniello hopes to take advantage of M&A shakeups and technological disruption in media as he launches his a media-focused SPAC with a number of fellow CBS Corp. veterans. On the latest episode of Variety’s podcast “Strictly Business,” the former chief operating officer and CEO of CBS sees his next move as partnering with former peers in Big Media to acquire and help manage assets that may no longer be top priority for a large conglomerate, but are still big businesses.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Variety

Fox News Channel Dedicates Studio to Rupert Murdoch

Rupert Murdoch launched Fox News Channel in 1996, and the anchors and hosts of some of its most popular programs will now have a permanent reminder. Fox News on Wednesday renamed its “Studio M” in honor of the elder Murdoch, who continues to work as chairman of parent company Fox Corp. The 3,675-square-foot space, previously known as “Studio F,” hosts some of the cable-news network’s most popular programs, including “Fox & Friends,” “Outnumbered” and “The Five,” as well as its Election Night coverage. A plaque designating the new name was unveiled in a small, surprise ceremony on Wednesday afternoon with both Rupert...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Disney Reorganizes ABC, Hulu, General Entertainment’s Marketing and Communications Departments

ABC, Hulu and Disney General Entertainment’s Shannon Ryan has reorganized her marketing, creative and communications departments, starting with a new reporting structure that puts ABC Entertainment, ABC News, Disney TV Studios, Freeform and Disney’s syndication unit under one oversight. Under the new setup, Naomi Bulochnikov, the senior VP of communications and publicity for ABC and General Entertainment, will add news, studio, syndication and Freeform to her existing ABC Entertainment purview. Disney TV Studios’ Chris Alexander, ABC News’ Van Scott, Disney syndication’s Kim Harbin and Freeform’s Kristen Andersen and their teams will now report to Bulochnikov. (In the case of Freeform, where Bulochnikov...
BUSINESS
Laredo Morning Times

BritBox, Redbox, ViacomCBS, Nordic, Vuulr Execs Join Global Content Discovery Panel for Variety Streaming Room

The “Succeeding in Global Content Discovery and Curation to Build Audiences” panel in the Variety Streaming Room, presented by Vuulr, on November 10, will explore how programming is a competitive and distinguishing feature for today’s crowded streaming platform environment. Panelists include Reemah Sakaan, CEO, BritBox International; Ian McKee, Founder and...
TV SERIES
Variety

WWE to Crash Into NFT Ring With Fox, Chasing Digital Collectibles Gold Rush

WWE is the latest entertainment company to catch NFT fever. The wrestling entertainment producer inked an exclusive, multiyear deal with Fox Entertainment’s Blockchain Creative Labs to launch an NFT marketplace for licensed digital WWE tokens and collectibles. Under the pact, WWE said it will create “authentic NFTs that celebrate the company’s entire catalog of digital assets,” including iconic moments, WWE Superstars, and tentpole events like WrestleMania and SummerSlam. Details including the NFT marketplace’s name and launch date will be announced in the next few weeks, the companies said. So what’s an NFT, and why would someone want to own one? In a nutshell,...
WWE
Laredo Morning Times

Gravitas Ventures Acquires U.S. Rights to Franka Potente's 'Home'

Gravitas Ventures, a Red Arrow Studios company, has acquired the U.S. rights from production company Augenschein Filmproduktion to distribute Franka Potente’s directorial debut, “Home.”. Starring Jake McLaughlin, the drama tells the story of Marvin Hacks (McLaughlin), who comes home after more than 20 years in prison and soon finds out...
MOVIES
Variety

Byron Allen Media Adds to Streaming Portfolio With Acquisition of HBCUGo.TV

Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group has reached a deal with Symonds-Evans Media to acquired the streaming platform HBCUGo.TV, which serves the nation’s historically Black colleges and universities. Allen Media sees HBCUGo.TV as a complement to The Grio, the digital media site that it acquired in 2016. Allen Media just launched a Grio-branded free over-the-air channel as well. HBCUGo.TV comes with 5,000 hours of programming geared toward students and alumni of the nation’s more than 100 HBCUs. It also brings to Allen’s portfolio rights to selected football and basketball games from the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association. “The HBCU brand represents over 184 years...
TV & VIDEOS
Sportico

DraftKings Drops $22.6 Billion Pursuit of Entain

DraftKings is dropping its $22.6 billion pursuit of Entain. Following further analysis and discussions with the Entain board, DraftKings said in a statement that it was no longer considering a formal offer for the European operator. DraftKings had previously discussed a takeover offer worth more than $22 billion in cash and stock. Entain owns a lot of Europe-centric sports betting and iGaming brands, such as Ladbrokes, Coral and bwin, and a deal would have immediately given DraftKings a global footprint. Entain also owns all of its own back-end tech, a rarity in the gaming world. “Based on our vertically-integrated technology stack, best-in-class product...
GAMBLING
411mania.com

WWE Reportedly Airing Talking Smack on FOX Sports 1 on Friday Night

It looks like Talking Smack may be moving to Friday nights on cable, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that several cable service’s guides, including Verzion FIOS, are listing Talking Smack for Friday at 10 PM ET. That would put the show up against AEW Rampage. The report notes that the following week FOX Sports 1 is listed as broadcast a college football game and not Talking Smack in that slot.
MLB
hackernoon.com

The Best Facebook Ads Formats for Leads and Sales

According to e-marketer the [Ad revenues for Facebook and Instagram combined will reach nearly $95 billion in 2021. Facebook campaigns have proven throughout the years to be ideal for companies with limited advertising budgets for [their lower cost]. Not only that, Facebook Ads have proven to be great also for direct response marketing campaigns. In this post, we'll see how advertisers can run successful lead generation or sales campaigns using the right creatives. The lead form ad is simple to use, fast, cost-effective and you won't even need to have a dedicated landing page to collect your clients’ information.
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy