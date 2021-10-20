Mark Evans Will Take Over Fox Sports Ad Sales

ABC, Hulu and Disney General Entertainment’s Shannon Ryan has reorganized her marketing, creative and communications departments, starting with a new reporting structure that puts ABC Entertainment, ABC News, Disney TV Studios, Freeform and Disney’s syndication unit under one oversight.
Under the new setup, Naomi Bulochnikov, the senior VP of communications and publicity for ABC and General Entertainment, will add news, studio, syndication and Freeform to her existing ABC Entertainment purview. Disney TV Studios’ Chris Alexander, ABC News’ Van Scott, Disney syndication’s Kim Harbin and Freeform’s Kristen Andersen and their teams will now report to Bulochnikov. (In the case of Freeform, where Bulochnikov...
