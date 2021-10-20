CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Putin missing Cop26 is more than just a snub to Boris Johnson

By Oliver Carroll
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rhxDn_0cX6YlIi00

Vladimir Putin will not be attending the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow in November – a decision decried in self-absorbed Britain as representing a major snub to its PM Boris Johnson.

There is certainly little love lost between the administrations of London and Moscow, with already terrible relations qualified only by the probability they will become even worse.

But there is also nothing unusual about Mr Putin’s decision to turn down a foreign trip. The Kremlin has been fairly consistent in using Covid to call off travel. Since the beginning of the pandemic, he has been abroad just once – flying to Geneva in July for a presidential summit with US president Joe Biden.

Mr Putin has already confirmed he will not be attending the G20 summit in Italy on October 30-31, for example, just as he pulled out of the Central Asia security summit in Dushanbe in the week before September 19 elections in Russia. Then, the Russian president was supposedly shielding after unnamed members of his entourage reportedly caught the virus.

In both cases, Vladimir Putin swapped face-to-face meetings for online participation. Indeed, a spokesman appeared to hold out that possibility for the Glasgow climate summit, suggesting on Wednesday the Kremlin was still in negotiations with organisers about the nature of their participation.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic in early 2020, the Kremlin has enforced the strictest biological security around the entity and institute more simply known as “telo”, or “the body”.

As a rule, anyone wanting to share the same air as the body has been required to observe a two-week hotel quarantine. Remarkably, that situation has not changed since the president belatedly announced he had been vaccinated in March.

Mr Putin has also reduced the time he spends in the Kremlin itself, preferring instead to receive guests at his residence in Novo-Ogaryovo outside Moscow. According to one local publication, he may also have secretly spent much of the pandemic in Sochi, recording presidential speeches from an identikit windowless office in the Black Sea resort.

Those allegations have been laughed away by the Kremlin. But the image of a president “hiding in a bunker” has stuck.

The extreme measures the Kremlin has taken to protect the body are a reflection of the importance Vladimir Putin now holds for his personalised system of governance – and especially those in his closest entourage.

The 69-year-old is not immortal, however, and Russia already appears to be at the start of a power transition. There have been several as yet unsubstantiated rumours about Mr Putin’s health. There does not as yet appear to be an acceptable replacement – and that means turbulence lies ahead.

The Kremlin’s confirmation he won’t travel to Glasgow is a blow to the Global Britain brand. But the story that underpins the decision probably has much more serious consequences.

The 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as Cop26, begins on 31 October.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Russia marks another daily coronavirus death high

Russia hit another record for daily COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday as authorities across the country moved to keep most people off work in line with a Kremlin order aimed at stemming the spread.The government coronavirus task force registered 1,123 deaths in 24 hours, the largest daily toll since the pandemic's start. The number brought the country’s official coronavirus death toll to 233,898, by far the highest in Europe.The pace of infection remained high at 36,582, just slightly less than an all-time peak reported over the weekend.Moving to curb contagion, Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a nonworking period from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

Luckily, Boris Johnson Doesn’t Decide the Legacy of COP26

It’s no wonder Boris Johnson is trying to manage expectations for the United Nations’ COP26 climate summit in Glasgow. There are risks in hosting the most important global confab the world has seen in a long time. Key guests may cancel, complain or renege on their promises. Sudden events could intervene.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Boris Johnson
Birmingham Star

Taliban welcome Putin's plan to remove them from terrorists' list

Moscow [Russia], October 25 (ANI): Taliban have welcomed remarks by Russian President Vladimir Putin about the possibility to exclude the group from the terror list. Putin, speaking at a meeting of the International Valdai Club, said the removal of the Taliban movement from the list of terrorist organisations is possible. However, he also emphasised that this must happen at the level of the United Nations.
WORLD
The Independent

If Cop26 is indeed a ‘flop’, Boris Johnson should take responsibility

The prime minister now forewarns us that Cop26 climate summit is likely to flop. In doing so, he hopes to deflect any blame for what could be yet another failure by nations to recognise that human pollution of the atmosphere is having severe consequences for all organisms, including humans. We...
CORONAVIRUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Geneva#Snub#Kremlin#Russian
The Associated Press

Russia’s Putin hosts Israeli PM Bennett

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed hope on Friday that new Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett would continue in the footsteps of his predecessor in maintaining close and “trusting” relations with his country. After talks at Putin’s lush Black Sea residence in Sochi, Bennett hailed bilateral ties as...
POLITICS
Reuters

Putin says Western military backing of Ukraine threatens Russia

MOSCOW, Oct 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the Western-backed military development of Ukraine posed a serious threat to Russia, two days after the U.S. defense secretary staged a show of support for Kyiv and encouraged its aspiration to join NATO. Putin told a group of...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
The Independent

Who is attending Cop26? Putin snubs event in blow to climate talks

The 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (Cop26) will finally commence in Glasgow, Scotland, at the end of October, a year after it was delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Hosted by the UK under the presidency of former business secretary Alok Sharma and in partnership with Italy,...
EUROPE
Daily Mail

Putin and China COMBINE for show of strength: Russia stages massive 'invasion' war games off Ukraine and sends warships through Japan strait with China as Britain, US and Australia hold rival naval exercises in Bay of Bengal

Vladimir Putin today showed off Russia's military strength to the world as massive 'invasion' war games were staged in the Black Sea near the Ukraine and dozens more Kremlin warships joined Chinese gunboats off Japan. More than 40 Russian vessels and 30-plus military planes and 20 helicopters took part in...
MILITARY
Shore News Network

Kremlin says Putin will not fly to Glasgow for COP26

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin will not fly to Glasgow to attend the COP26 climate summit, the Kremlin said on Wednesday, a setback for host Britain’s hopes of getting world leaders to agree a significant climate deal. Britain, which hosts the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

309K+
Followers
125K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy