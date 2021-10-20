Maryland military base that houses Walter Reed Medical Center put on lockdown after receiving bomb threat

The military base in Maryland that houses Walter Reed National Medical Center went on a protracted lockdown Wednesday morning after receiving a bomb threat.

The lockdown at Naval Support Activity Bethesda lasted for nearly four hours, before the commanding officer of the installation lifted the shelter in place order for the entire complex just after 1pm and reopened the gates.

The decision to reopen the facility came after K-9 units cleared the buildings at the military hospital.

According to the naval installation, at around 8:45am, officials got a call from an 'anonymous source,' saying there is a bomb threat at or near Building 10.

The military base issued a 'shelter in place' order and sealed off all the gates to non-emergency traffic, citing the bomb threat and a possible active shooter threat.

Five minutes later, officials stated that there is 'no indication of an active shooter on the installation,' but the bomb threat is still under investigation.

All patients' appointments at the military hospital have been cancelled, and people were being asked to stay away from the area.

The military hospital complex in Maryland is located just 20 miles northwest of the White House.

Founded in 1909, Walter Reed has treated every US president over the past century, including Donald Trump when he contracted COVID-19 last year, as well as members of the US Congress and justices of the United Stated Supreme Court.

In July 2021, First Lady Dr Jill Biden underwent a procedure on her foot at the hospital.

In addition to dignitaries, the hospital treats members of the military, veterans, and their families.

Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart, a girls' Catholic school near Walter Reed, also has enacted its shelter in place protocol because of the threat.

In a tweet, the school assured the public that all students were indoors and safe, and that classes were resuming.