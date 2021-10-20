CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Maryland military base that houses Walter Reed Medical Center put on lockdown after receiving bomb threat

By Snejana Farberov For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

The military base in Maryland that houses Walter Reed National Medical Center went on a protracted lockdown Wednesday morning after receiving a bomb threat.

The lockdown at Naval Support Activity Bethesda lasted for nearly four hours, before the commanding officer of the installation lifted the shelter in place order for the entire complex just after 1pm and reopened the gates.

The decision to reopen the facility came after K-9 units cleared the buildings at the military hospital.

According to the naval installation, at around 8:45am, officials got a call from an 'anonymous source,' saying there is a bomb threat at or near Building 10.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m4PQm_0cX6Ygt500
Naval Support Activity Bethesda in Maryland was on lockdown for hours as officials investigated a bomb threat that was called in Wednesday morning 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fQmH7_0cX6Ygt500
The military base is home to Walter Reed National Medical Center 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eK2Wy_0cX6Ygt500
Officials revealed that the anonymous call reporting the bomb threat came in at 8.45am
The base has been sealed off as the investigation into the threat continued  

The military base issued a 'shelter in place' order and sealed off all the gates to non-emergency traffic, citing the bomb threat and a possible active shooter threat.

Five minutes later, officials stated that there is 'no indication of an active shooter on the installation,' but the bomb threat is still under investigation.

All patients' appointments at the military hospital have been cancelled, and people were being asked to stay away from the area.

The military hospital complex in Maryland is located just 20 miles northwest of the White House.

Founded in 1909, Walter Reed has treated every US president over the past century, including Donald Trump when he contracted COVID-19 last year, as well as members of the US Congress and justices of the United Stated Supreme Court.

In July 2021, First Lady Dr Jill Biden underwent a procedure on her foot at the hospital.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uyjbj_0cX6Ygt500
All patients' appointments have been cancelled at the hospital and only emergency vehicles are allowed on the premises 

In addition to dignitaries, the hospital treats members of the military, veterans, and their families.

Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart, a girls' Catholic school near Walter Reed, also has enacted its shelter in place protocol because of the threat.

In a tweet, the school assured the public that all students were indoors and safe, and that classes were resuming.

