There is a safe and fun way for you to have a great time and be able to try the numerous great breweries and wineries in Wichita. Brew Wagon Tours is a bus that takes people around to try a flight of beers at a variety of different local breweries so you can drink while they drive. They have numerous events set up for people to register for or you can rent out the bus for a personal party. However and whenever you want to go, they want to help get you there safely while you have a wondeful time.

WICHITA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO