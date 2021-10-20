CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Canada to require COVID-19 vaccinations for federal lawmakers

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada’s House of Commons will require all lawmakers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 when they return to work next month, potentially locking out some members of parliament from the official opposition Conservatives. Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau narrowly won re-election last month, saying he would...

wixx.com

Comments / 0

Related
101 WIXX

Canada government, provinces agree COVID-19 vaccine travel passport – officials

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada’s federal government and the 10 provinces have agreed on a standard COVID-19 electronic vaccination passport allowing domestic and foreign travel, government officials told reporters on Thursday. The deal prevents possible confusion that could be caused if each of the provinces – which have primary responsibility for...
TRAVEL
Sand Hills Express

Group looks to GOP women lawmakers to help boost COVID-19 vaccinations

Washington — An organization that aims to elect Republican women to office is launching a new campaign aimed at encouraging unvaccinated Americans to get their shots, focusing on the efforts by GOP women to push vaccinations to protect against COVID-19. The campaign from the group Winning for Women, to be...
CONGRESS & COURTS
eturbonews.com

Canada launches new standard COVID-19 vaccine travel certificate

New Canadian digital travel document will have a QR code for scanning at airports, train stations and other entry points. The proof-of-vaccination certificate will have a Canadian identifying mark and meets major international smart health card standards. The document will include a person’s name, date of birth and COVID-19 vaccine...
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Rota
Person
Erin O'toole
Person
Justin Trudeau
fortworthreport.org

As Texas GOP wages war on COVID-19 mandates, lawmakers advance bill creating legal exemptions to vaccine requirements

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. As Gov. Greg Abbott and other Republican Texas leaders wage a war against vaccination mandates meant to curb COVID-19, a state Senate committee on Thursday advanced legislation that would make any entity, including hospitals, vulnerable to discrimination lawsuits if they mandated vaccinations for all employees.
TEXAS STATE
KUTV

GOP lawmakers may seek 'personal' exemption to COVID-19 vaccine mandates

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah House Republicans, in a closed-door caucus Wednesday, raised the notion of expanding exemptions to vaccine mandates—beyond religious and medical—to include “personal” exemptions. It was not a formal position, and it might not happen, but the idea won discussion among GOP lawmakers, some of whom...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Covid 19#Vaccinations#Reuters#Conservatives#The House Of Commons#Liberal#Cabinet#Parliament#Canadians#Cbc
The Independent

Brazil senators to vote on urging charges for Bolsonaro

A Brazilian Senate committee will vote Tuesday on a report recommending President Jair Bolsonaro face a series of criminal indictments for actions that allegedly added to the world's second-highest COVID-19 death toll.The report is the culmination of the 11-member committee’s six-month investigation of the government's handling of the pandemic. It calls for Bolsonaro to face charges ranging from charlatanism and inciting crime to misuse of public funds and crimes against humanity, and so hold him responsible for many of Brazil’s more than 600,000 COVID-19 deaths.If approved, the decision on whether to file charges would be up to Brazil’s prosecutor-general,...
POLITICS
101 WIXX

New Zealand to start easing COVID-19 border restrictions

WELLINGTON (Reuters) – New Zealand said on Thursday it would ease coronavirus border restrictions that have been in place since March 2020, and move to a system of home isolation for fully vaccinated overseas arrivals from early next year. The country was the among the first to shut down its...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

GOP senators demand fully vaccinated federal employees return to in-person work to address massive backlog

FIRST ON FOX: A group of Republican senators led by Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming will introduce legislation Thursday that would require federal government employees to return to in-person work amid complaints that agencies like the Social Security Administration (SSA) are so backed up with applications that many Americans are having to go without benefits.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Pope to visit Canada after indigenous school scandal

Pope Francis will visit Canada as the Catholic Church seeks to rebuild bridges with the indigenous community following a horrifying scandal of abuse at Church-run residential schools, the Vatican said Wednesday. "The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops has invited the Holy Father to make an apostolic journey to Canada, also in the context of the long-standing pastoral process of reconciliation with indigenous peoples," it said. "His Holiness has indicated his willingness to visit the country on a date to be settled in due course." The Catholic Church in Canada in September apologised "unequivocally" to Canada's indigenous peoples for a century of abuses at Church-run residential schools set up by the government under a policy of assimilation.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
AFP

Brazil plans combative strategy for climate talks

President Jair Bolsonaro's government will pursue a confrontational negotiating strategy at the upcoming UN climate summit, renewing calls for other countries to pay Brazil to preserve the Amazon, the vice president said Monday. Vice President Hamilton Mourao, an army general who is Bolsonaro's point man on the Amazon, said Brazil would use the "weapons of diplomacy" to protect what the administration sees as its national interest at the COP26 conference in Glasgow, which opens Sunday. "The Amazon represents around 50 percent of Brazil's territory. If we have to maintain 80 percent of that intact, not only because of our own legislation but also to cooperate with the rest of the world to prevent drastic climate change... we're talking about preserving 10 Germanys," Mourao told journalists. "There has to be a negotiation on the country being compensated for doing that job for the rest of humanity's benefit."
AMERICAS
The Independent

Portugal’s political fate uncertain after govt budget defeat

Portugal’s president says the ballot box is the best way of breaking a political stalemate after the country's parliament threw out the minority Socialist government’s proposed state budget for next year.The head of state's plan to hold a snap election could backfire, however, by producing an even more volatile political battleground, analysts say.President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa who has no governing powers but seeks to ensure the smooth running of the country, said before the budget vote Wednesday that he would call an early poll if lawmakers rejected the government’s proposal.When that happened, he set in motion the...
POLITICS
101 WIXX

Russia to relaunch troubled vaccination ad campaign – report

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia plans to relaunch its troubled vaccination advertising and public information campaign amid surging COVID-19 infection and death rates, the daily Kommersant newspaper reported on Thursday. The Kremlin has lamented the slow pace of vaccinations across the world’s largest country and said that the campaign to persuade...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Telegraph

Poland's PM warns EU against starting 'World War Three'

Poland has vowed to "defend our rights with any weapons which are at our disposal" as it warned the EU against starting "World War Three" by imposing financial sanctions over Warsaw’s challenge to the supremacy of European law. In an attempt to give ground in the rule-of-law dispute, Mateusz Morawiecki,...
POLITICS
Fox News

Senator John Cornyn: It Will Take President Biden & Democrats To Lose Their Majorities To Realize How Unpopular Their Border Policies Are With Americans

Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) joined Brian Kilmeade to discuss the latest on the border surge. Cornyn said the surge is the worst he has ever seen because the Biden administration is actively encouraging policies of non-enforcement. Cornyn feels it will take another election before Democrats, and particularly President Biden, to lose their majorities in the House and Senate to realize how unpopular their border policies are with the American people. On the Virginia governor’s race between Glenn Youngkin and Terry McAuliffe, Cornyn says President Obama and McAuliffe are playing with fire on education because there isn’t anything that people feel stronger about than their kids’ education. Cornyn believes the left will find out that their belief they know better than we do on what is good for our children is causing parents to push back and show they will not be intimidated from being involved in their children’s education.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy