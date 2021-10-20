CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
God of War Coming to PC on January 14th, 2022

By Opinions
gamingbolt.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIE Santa Monica Studio’s God of War, which released in 2018 for PS4, is coming to PC. It launches on January 14th 2022 via Steam for $49.99. An official trailer is available, showcasing the game running in...

gamingbolt.com

totalgamingnetwork.com

God of War (2018) is coming to PC

We’re thrilled to announce that God of War (2018) will be coming to PC onJanuary 14, 2022! All of us at Santa Monica Studio have been humbled by the immense amount of support and passions fans of the God of War series have shown in the latest chapter of Kratos’ story since its release. As of August 2021, 19.5MM copies for God of War on PlayStation 4 have been sold through and we can’t wait to share that experience with a whole new group of players on PC.
gamingideology.com

God of War will be available soon for PC

That was already suggested in the summer. god of war shall on Steam and appear in the Epic Games Store. The PlayStation exclusive landed on PlayStation Now in the summer. Before the release of Days Gone and Horizon Zero Dawn on Steam, they were first available on PS Now. God...
wccftech.com

God of War Launches on Steam on January 14th; NVIDIA DLSS, Reflex Support Confirmed

God of War, the fourth entry in the series developed by Santa Monica, will be making its debut on PC via Steam early next year. The former PlayStation 4 exclusive will launch on Steam on January 14th, complete with a slew of PC exclusive features such as unlocked framerates, improved visuals, NVIDIA DLSS, Reflex, and ultrawide support.
laptopmag.com

God of War is coming to PC: What we know so far

Shortly after a Steam database listing revealed that God of War might be coming to PC, a Steam listing has officially revealed that God of War launching on PC next year. The Steam listing states that God of War will launch on January 14, 2022. Here's what we know so far about the PC version.
gamepressure.com

God of War Coming to PC; Release Next Year

God of War is coming soon to PC. Tabs have appeared on Steam and Epic Games Store. The title is expected to go on sale early next year. Steam and Epic Games Store added tabs for God of War. Officially, another popular game straight from PlayStation consoles will soon arrive on PC. The title will launch on January 14, 2022. Along with the announcement, the pre-sale of the title also began. Keep in mind, that the system requirements have not yet been provided.
Twinfinite

God of War Is Coming to PC Via Steam in Early 2022

Another of Sony’s major first-party PlayStation Studios titles is set to launch on PC as the company today announced that God of War will come to Steam next year on Jan. 14. “Our primary goal when bringing God of War to PC was to highlight the exceptional content the team created and leverage the powerful hardware that the platform offers to create a uniquely breathtaking and high-performance version of the game,” Sony Santa Monica’s Grace Orlady said over on the PlayStation Blog. “You’ll be able to enjoy the full potential of our cinematic, no-cut camera as it follows Kratos and Atreus across the realms with the option of true 4k resolution, on supported devices, and unlocked framerates.”
techraptor.net

God of War PC Release Date Revealed for Steam

Get ready to get hype -- the God of War PC release date has been revealed for Steam and you'll be able to enjoy the adventures of Kratos with stunning 4K graphics in just a few short months. The God of War franchise has been around for quite a while...
ClutchPoints

God of War PC will finally be on Steam and the Epic Games Store

Santa Monica Studios’ God of War (2018) will no longer be a Sony exclusive. God of War PC will debut on Steam and Epic Games Store early next year. Santa Monica Studios posted on the PlayStation Blog announcing that PlayStation 4’s best-selling game God of War is headed to PC. Although this has been rumored and speculated on for a long time now, the announcement still feels like it came out of the left field. There hasn’t been a lot of indicators that an announcement will be made specifically this week. Huge announcements like this are usually reserved for conventions like E3, or at the very least, during Sony’s State of Play.
gamingintel.com

God of War PC Port Dominates Sales Charts

Sony’s God of War is already taking the PC market by storm with an outstanding sales performance. It is no secret that Sony has been increasing its efforts to appease PC gamers. Microsoft proved that PC gamers are a considerably sized market with its PC Game Pass success. After this...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'God of War' is coming to PC with extra graphics options

God of War 2018 is coming to PC, four years after its debut on PlayStation 4. After some eagle-eyed fans noticed God of War had a listing on SteamDB, Sony went ahead and made the announcement official on the PlayStation Blog. Grace Orlady, Sr. Community Manager at Santa Monica Studios, elaborated on some of the new graphical bells and whistles in the PC version of God of War.
PC Gamer

God of War PC means the platform wars are over, boy

I still remember the first time I saw the original 2005 God of War: not on a screen, but a bunch of postcard-sized screenshots in a PlayStation 2 magazine. One showed the hydra, the game's opening boss, and I simply couldn't believe that this thing was on a PlayStation 2: the sheer size of it! And there's a small angry man in the jaws! I devoured the words on the page but the screenshots had already done their job: A few months down the line, I was snapping that thing's jaw in half with a big smile.
SlashGear

God of War is the next PlayStation exclusive coming to PC

Today we learned that God of War (2018) will be the next PlayStation exclusive to get a PC release. Sony announced not only the PC port of God of War today, but also the release date for the game, revealing it will be launching on Steam early next year. God of War is just the latest in a string of PlayStation exclusives that have made the jump to PC, and it’s arguably the biggest PlayStation franchise to be confirmed for a PC release thus far.
hypebeast.com

'God of War' Finally Announces Release Date for PC

Three years after the game’s original release on PlayStation, Santa Monica Studio has finally announced the release date for God of War‘s PC edition: January 2022. Coming to both Steam and the Epic Games Store, the new version will offer better visuals overall with 4K resolution support and unlocked framerates as well as both NVIDIA’s DLSS and Reflex technologies. The game will now run on 21:9 ultrawide screens with full compatibility with PlayStation’s DualShock 4 and new DualSense controllers on top of your typical mouse-and-keyboard setup, the latter of which will also receive custom mapping options. As expected, Santa Monica Studio has also included bonus content for the release, which includes an Exile’s Guardian Shield Skin, a Buckler of the Forge Shield Skin, a Shining Elven Soul Shield Skin, a Dökkenshieldr Shield Skin and the Death’s Vow Armor Set for both Kratos and Atreus.
GeekyGadgets

God of War Windows PC trailer teases launch of new game

PC gamers looking forward to the launch of the once exclusive PlayStation game God of War on Windows computers early next year are sure to enjoy the three-minute announcement trailer providing a glimpse at what you can expect from the game, storyline and characters if you haven’t already enjoyed it on PlayStation.
gamepressure.com

God of War on PC is 4K, Ultrawide, DLSS and No FPS Cap

The PC version of God of War promises to be impressive. We will be able to play in 4K and no fps cap, and the game will support DLSS and ultrawide monitors. Shadows and reflections will also be improved. The most important event of yesterday in the games industry turned...
gameranx.com

God of War on PC is Continuing a Great Trend For Sony

After months of speculation and rumors, Santa Monica Studios and Sony finally announced that 2018’s God of War will be making its way to PC. Rumors that the PS4 exclusive would be coming to PC have been making the rounds since Horizon Zero Dawn became the first Sony PS4 exclusive to be ported to PC in 2020. Clearly, Horizon Zero Dawn has been a success for Sony on PC and it’s great to see the continuation of these ports.
TheSixthAxis

God of War PC version announced, no longer PlayStation exclusive

It’s official – God of War is coming to PC. A Steam version of the game is now available to pre-order with a release date set for January 14, 2022. Now even more gamers will get to enjoy the 2018 reboot which quickly became a flagship title for the PlayStation brand.
