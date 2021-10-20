CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Saudi foreign minister, U.S. Special envoy to Iran discuss nuclear talks – SPA

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and U.S. Special Envoy for Iran Robert...

wixx.com

Comments / 0

Related
raventribune.com

Ukraine joins alliance: Russia threatens NATO with consequences

Russia threatens repercussions if Ukraine joins NATO Federal Defense Minister Gromb-Karenbauer spoke in support of the crackdown on Moscow. Russia threatens NATO with repercussions if the military alliance takes further action to persuade Ukraine. Undersecretary of State Andrzej Rudenko responded with threatening statements from US Secretary of State Lloyd Austin. But Rudenko opened up about how Russia would react.
POLITICS
globalvoices.org

The Uyghur issue, China’s greatest fear, is looming in Afghanistan

As the Taliban removed ethnic Uyghur militants from the border zone between Afghanistan and China, observers said there could be a revived policy coordination between the new leadership in Kabul and the Communist Party in Beijing. According to a UN report, there are 500 Uyghur militants among the Taliban. If...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Faisal#Foreign Minister#Reuters#Iranian#Spa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Saudi Arabia
wibqam.com

UK foreign minister to visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar

LONDON (Reuters) – British foreign minister Liz Truss will travel to Saudi Arabia and Qatar this week, seeking to further the case for a trade deal with Gulf countries and deepen diplomatic ties. Truss, formerly Britain’s trade minister, will meet her Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Qatar’s Emir...
U.K.
CNBC

U.S. nuclear envoy visits S. Korea amid N. Korea missile tension, stalled talks

The U.S. envoy for North Korea arrived in South Korea on Saturday amid stalled denuclearization talks and tension over Pyongyang's recent missile tests. Special Representative Sung Kim's visit came days after North Korea fired a new submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM), which prompted criticism from Washington and calls for a return to talks aimed at denuclearizing the North in return for U.S. sanctions relief.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

EXPLAINER: How months of tensions led to Sudan's coup

Monday’s military coup in Sudan threatens to wreck the country’s fragile transition to democracy, more than two years after a popular uprising forced the removal of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir The move comes after months of mounting tensions between the military and civilian authorities. Protesters are in the streets denouncing the takeover, and troops have opened fire, killing some of the marches, opening the door for greater turmoil in the country of 40 million.Here is how Sudan reached this point:WHAT HAPPENED MONDAY?The military dissolved the transitional government of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok as well as the Sovereign Council,...
POLITICS
Washington Times

U.S. ready, but Iran stalls in nuclear talks, Biden envoy says

President Biden’s point man on Iran policy said Wednesday that the administration has been telling Tehran for more than six months that Washington is prepared to remove sanctions that President Trump imposed when he pulled the U.S. out of the Obama-era nuclear deal, as long as the Iranians agree to return to the agreement curbing their suspect nuclear programs.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Sudan coup generals determined not to lose long-held power: analysts

By ousting senior civilian figures and disrupting a transition to democracy, Sudan's generals have ensured they maintain control in the East African country, as they have for most of its post-independence history, analysts say. On Monday security forces detained civilian leaders, including Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who have shared power with the military following the ouster of the autocratic president Field Marshal Omar al-Bashir more than two years ago. General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan declared a state of emergency and dissolved the cabinet, as well as the ruling Sovereign Council of military and civilian figures which he has led since August 2019. The Council was supposed to pave the way for full civilian rule.
WORLD
Gazette

U.S. envoy says Iran nuclear deal effort is at 'critical phase'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Efforts to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal are at a "critical phase" and Tehran's reasons for avoiding talks are wearing thin, a U.S. official said on Monday while raising the possibility of further diplomacy even if the deal cannot be resuscitated. U.S. Special Envoy for Iran Robert...
POLITICS
SFGate

US envoy: Patience with Iran 'wearing thin' on nuclear talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration said Monday that diplomatic efforts to get Iran back to nuclear negotiations are at a “critical place” and that international patience with Iranian delays in returning to the talks is “wearing thin.”. The U.S. special envoy for Iran, Robert Malley, told reporters there is...
U.S. POLITICS
arcamax.com

Russian envoy backs Iran demand for US nuclear deal guarantee

Russia’s lead negotiator at stalled multi-power talks to revive the 2015 nuclear deal said Iran’s demand for a guarantee from the U.S. government that it won’t quit the landmark accord again is “logical and justifiable.”. Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s ambassador at the United Nations International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna, was...
WORLD
KOLR10 News

Sudan’s military takes power in coup, arrests prime minister

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s military seized power Monday, dissolving the transitional government hours after troops arrested the prime minister, and thousands flooded the streets to protest the coup that threatened the country’s shaky progress toward democracy. Security forces opened fire on some of them, and three protesters were killed, according to the Sudan Doctors’ Committee, […]
WORLD
AFP

Saudi pledges more than $1 bn in climate initiatives

Saudi Arabia pledged more than $1 billion for new environmental initiatives on Monday, as the world's top oil exporter took further steps to bolster its green credentials ahead of next week's COP26 climate summit. Two days after targeting carbon neutrality by 2060, crown prince and de facto ruler Mohammed bin Salman announced two initiatives to fund the "circular carbon economy" and provide "clean fuel" to help feed 750 million people worldwide. The projects were targeted to cost 39 billion riyals ($10.4 billion). Saudi Arabia will contribute 15 percent and seek the remainder from regional funds and other countries, Prince Mohammed said. "Today we are initiating a green era for the area, believing that these changes are not only for the environment but also for the economy and security," he told heads of state and other senior officials at the Middle East Green Initiative Summit in Riyadh.
ADVOCACY

Comments / 0

Community Policy