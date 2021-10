The PlayStation 5 is approaching its first birthday, and it already has a solid library. Here are all the PS5 exclusives you won’t find anywhere else. While it’s still not particularly easy to get hold of a PlayStation 5, it’d be fair to say the console is off to a great start. Sony’s fifth home console is home to a whole host of PS5 exclusives that take full advantage of its lightning-fast SSD and intuitive new Dualsense controller.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO