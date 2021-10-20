CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supply chain crisis 'could last until 2024': Business leaders warn staff shortages, rise in cost of materials and freight will see swathe of small firms go under in six months... as families brace for £23-a-WEEK hike in food, energy bills and fuel

By Rory Tingle, Home Affairs Correspondent, James Tapsfield, Political Editor For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

The supply chain crisis could last until 2024, business leaders warned today - as families braced for a £23-a-week hike spending on food and fuel.

Bosses from a range of sectors warned staff shortages and price rises were hammering small businesses, with one warning he expected to see bankruptcies within six months.

'Six months ago our businesses all thought this was transitory, now every business I know expects this to last into 2023 and 2024. Every single one,' Ian Wright, CEO of the Food and Drink Federation told the Commons business, energy and industrial strategy committee.

He said hospitality prices - visiting cafes, restaurants and pubs - are rising at 14-18 per cent a year and something similar could be seen in supermarkets.

Food and Drink Federation chief executive Ian Wright said he expected the supply chain crisis to last until at least 2024
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kcuIc_0cX6Vgi200
UK households expect to end up paying as much as £23 more per week for food, non-alcoholic drinks, electricity, gas and motor fuel by the end of the year

MakeUK, which speaks for manufacturers and heavy industry, said its members are suffering an increase of 30-40per cent in material prices.

Chief executive Stephen Phipson said it was a 'matter of months, probably six months, before we start seeing failures in business', particularly among small and medium-sized businesses that serve major manufacturers.

He warned price rises would severely delay Boris Johnson's levelling-up agenda, according to the Financial Times, which reported the comments.

Separately, it emerged that UK households expect to end up paying as much as £23 more per week for food, non-alcoholic drinks, electricity, gas and motor fuel by the end of the year, according to consultancy firm Retail Economics.

According to data from the ONS, households spend approximately £109 per week on average on food and non-alcoholic drink, electricity and gas, and motor fuel.

Polling by the research firm found consumers expect this to rise by a fifth to some £132 per week before the end of 2021.

Inflation actually dipped to 3.1 per cent in September easing pressure on the Bank of England to hike interest rates - but businesses warned there is worse to come.

The headline CPI rate was down slightly from the 3.2 per cent recorded in August, despite analysts' expectations it would hold steady.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40pT5A_0cX6Vgi200
The headline CPI rate was down slightly from the 3.2 per cent recorded in August, despite analysts' expectations it would hold steady

The figure will give the Bank of England pause for thought amid a growing clamour for a rate rise as soon as next month to stop prices getting out of control.

However, the Office for National Statistics stressed that the downward shift was partly due to the effects of the government's Eat Out to Help Out discounts unwinding 12 months before.

The British Chambers of Commerce said a 'renewed inflationary surge' is still looming, with the Bank expecting the level to top 4 per cent this year - more than double its target.

But in interviews this morning, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng urged calm on the inflation threat. 'I am confident it will be contained. But we will have to wait and see,' he told BBC Breakfast.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: 'Global shocks have pushed up prices around the world, and we are working with businesses and international partners to address these pressures.

'We are supporting people with the cost of living, including through a new £500m support fund to help vulnerable households, the energy price cap, and assistance with energy bills through the winter.'

Mike Hardie, head of prices at the ONS, said: 'Annual inflation fell back a little in September due to the unwinding effect of last year's Eat Out to Help Out, which was a factor in pushing up the rate in August.

'However, this was partially offset by most other categories, including price rises for furniture and household goods, and food prices falling more slowly than this time last year.

'The costs of goods produced by factories rose again, with metals and machinery showing a notable price rise.

'Road freight costs for UK businesses also continued to rise across the summer.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OqWdD_0cX6Vgi200
Food and Drink Federation chief executive Ian Wright warned ministers to 'think seriously' about the inflation caused by supply-chain disruption

Average petrol prices stood at 134.9 pence per litre in September 2021, compared with 113.3 pence per litre a year earlier, as fuel provided an upward pressure on inflation, the ONS said.

Suren Thiru, Head of Economics at the British Chambers of Commerce, said: 'September's dip in inflation reflects temporary data distortions rather than the reality on the ground.

'The slowdown was largely due to strong base effects caused by dining out costing less last month in comparison with September 2020, when prices increased following the end of the Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

'A renewed inflationary surge is expected in the coming months with the increase in the energy price cap, partial reversal of the VAT reductions for hospitality & tourism and persistent supply chain disruption. This is likely to push inflation above 4% by the end of 2021.'

MPs were told at a hearing yesterday that an average litre of unleaded petrol is now 139.46p – the most expensive since March 2013 and less than 3p below the all-time high of 142.17p set in April 2012.

Prices have risen by more than 26p per litre – nearly 23 per cent – in the past 12 months, adding £14 to the cost of filling up a typical 55-litre family car.

Similar rises may be spreading across the economy, with industry chiefs yesterday warning MPs about the soaring cost of eating out, supermarket bills and manufactured goods.

The resulting cost-of-living squeeze is set to undermine Prime Minister Boris Johnson's 'levelling up' agenda.

Cafe, restaurant and pub prices are rising at 14-18 per cent a year with the same to follow in supermarkets, according to the Food and Drink Federation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KHqff_0cX6Vgi200
Petrol prices have surged to a near-record high amid warnings of an 'terrifying' rise in inflation. Pictured: Drivers queue for fuel at a petrol station in London 

Manufacturers and heavy industries are suffering a rise of 30 to 40 per cent in material prices along with a double-whammy of rising energy and shipping costs, according to the manufacturers' organisation Make UK. The cost of transporting one container from the Far East has leapt from £1,100 in December last year to £14,500 today and air freight costs have risen ten-fold.

Road haulage bosses are warning that driver shortages are not improving and say that a Government visa scheme to let in more foreign drivers has totally failed, with only 20 applications.

Food and Drink Federation chief executive Ian Wright warned ministers to 'think seriously' about the inflation caused by supply-chain disruption. He told MPs on the business committee: 'In hospitality, which is a precursor of retail, inflation is running between 14 per cent and 18 per cent. That is terrifying.

'I remember inflation going to 27 per cent under the Callaghan government and I remember the lady going around Sainsbury's twice in the same hour to change the prices.

'We really cannot go back to that. It took us 15 years to recover.

'Inflation is a bigger scourge than almost anything because it discriminates against the poor.'

He added: 'We are not going to run out of food but there are some shortages, we have seen some problems with pigs and poultry.'

Duncan Buchanan, director of policy at the Road Haulage Association, told MPs: 'There are widespread shortages of lorry drivers, leading to delays and frustrated trips... this hasn't eased at all.'

And Make UK chief executive Stephen Phipson said: 'We are seeing 30 to 40 per cent increases in material costs.' Companies were having to pass on the cost, 'which does imply to us that inflation is more or less baked in,' he said.

He warned that huge increases in shipping and air freight costs were 'not sustainable', yet industry leaders expected their supply chains to be disrupted for another six to nine months.

The Government has said it is industry's job to ensure effective supply chains and to offer pay and conditions generous enough to attract British workers.

Related
The Independent

Sunak offers help to low-paid workers, pubs and businesses as economy recovers

Rishi Sunak promised to address the rising cost of living as he reaped the benefits of a stronger-than-expected recovery from the economic hit of Covid-19.The Chancellor pledged a major increase in public spending, tax cuts for businesses, and investment to create a “new economy” based on high skills and wages following the pandemic.After widespread condemnation of the decision to cut £20 a week from Universal Credit, Mr Sunak set out plans to reform the benefit to enable claimants to earn more without losing as much of it – a measure he claimed amounts to a £2 billion tax cut for...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Rishi Sunak reveals £2bn tax cut to make Universal Credit 'reward work': Chancellor slashes taper rate by 8% in cash boost for 1.9million working families - but campaigners say those who aren’t in a job will be worse off

Rishi Sunak has revealed a £2 billion tax cut to make Universal Credit 'reward work' and help low-paid families with the cost of living. The Chancellor announced that the taper rate of UC will be cut by 8 per cent 'within weeks', bringing it down from 63 per cent to 55 per cent.
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Business rates cut for retail, hospitality and leisure amid £7bn reductions

The Chancellor has revealed roughly £7 billion worth of cuts to business rates following a review into the business property tax.Rishi Sunak announced a series of changes for next year, including the cancellation of next year’s increase in the rates multiplier and a 50% cut to next year’s rates for most retail, hospitality and leisure businesses.The Treasury announced the changes after its latest lengthy consultation into business rates, which saw a number of major retail bosses call for them to be slashed and an online sales tax be introduced.The Chancellor did not go as far as to launch the tax...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Ian Wright
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

UK economy to regain pre-Covid peak at year-end – OBR

Britain’s economy will recover faster than expected from the pandemic with unemployment and ballooning debt levels also lower than first feared, according to the UK fiscal watchdog.The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has said it now believes the economy will return to its pre-Covid level at the “turn of the year”, around six months earlier than predicted in March, as it delivered a raft of economic upgrades.Predicted long-term scarring effects of Covid-19 on the economy have also been scaled back by the independent forecaster, which has revised it down from 3% to 2%.But the OBR figures also revealed pain in...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Under the positivity, Rishi Sunak offered little to businesses and households ahead of a tough winter

Despite a notable return of facemasks on the government frontbench, Sunak sought to step out of the shadow of the pandemic and herald a “new age of optimism”. The government, he said, had done whatever it took – and would switch its focus to many of the pledges on which it was elected two years ago. But this Budget was designed not only to draw a line under the last 18 months – Rishi Sunak seemed determined to reverse the austerity policies which so defined George Osborne’s long tenure as chancellor.The 2019 pledge to level up was – he told...
WORLD
The Independent

Rishi Sunak warned Budget has UK facing flat recovery for household living standards

Rishi Sunak’s Budget has the country set for a flat recovery for living standards amid fears the average household could see their tax rise by thousands of pounds during Boris Johnson’s premiership, a think tank has warnedThe Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) said the Budget would leave the overall tax burden at its highest since the final period of Clement Attlee’s post-war Labour administration 70 years ago.The Resolution Foundation said this burden combined with higher growth, inflation and public spending than previously expected prompted it to warn “that Britain could be set for a flat recovery for household living standards”.The...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Prices#Us Inflation#Freight#Bankruptcies#Commons#The Financial Times#Retail Economics#Ons#The Bank Of England
The Independent

Budget reveals high tax, weak wage economy will hit middle income families, Resolution Foundation says

Higher taxes mean middle income families will be worse off by mid-decade, according to a new budget analysis by living standards think tank, The Resolution Foundation.Tax will reach its highest level as a share of the economy since 1950 by 2026-27 the study shows. This is equal to a £3,000 increase per household since Boris Johnson took office as prime minister. It comes as weak pay growth will cause real wages to fall next year, accounting for inflation. This is even as the UK experiences its worst decade for pay growth since the 1930s. The UK’s stagnant living standards...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Supply chains and labour market likely to dent UK’s recovery, Santander says

Disruptions in global supply chains, a tight labour market and continued outbreaks of Covid are likely to have an impact on the sustainability of Britain’s recovery from the depths of the pandemic, Santander said.The Spanish bank said it was counting on a series of issues to hit UK economic growth in the coming months.Meanwhile, inflation and the impact it will have on interest rates will feed through to how much banks earn.“Despite a more positive economic environment, conditions remain uncertain and a number of factors could impact the pace of recovery,” said chief executive Nathan Bostock.“While the pandemic’s trajectory over...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Kwarteng reveals new ways of funding to attract investment for nuclear plants

Bill payers could save about £30 billion for each new nuclear plant as part of new financing proposals, the Government has said, but critics fear the plans will transfer risk to households.Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has laid out proposals which would allow the funders of a new nuclear plant to start getting money back before the project is completed.It is designed to encourage investment to replace the fast-aging stock of nuclear power plants, which currently supply 16% of Britain’s electricity.Current financing models have proven unattractive to investors, who have walked away from several proposed new plants in recent years.The existing...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
The Independent

Sunak prepares to deliver Budget for a ‘new economy’

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will use his Budget to set out plans for a post-coronavirus economy, boosted by better-than-expected forecasts but against a backdrop of a rising cost of living.Mr Sunak, who posed for the traditional photos outside No 11 Downing Street before heading to Parliament, will hail a “new age of optimism” as the economy recovers from the pandemic hit.The Chancellor is set to strike an upbeat tone as he talks about building a “stronger economy of the future”, with the promise of rising wages, cash for the NHS and investment in regional transport projects.Mr Sunak’s spending plans are likely...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Millions of workers set for Budget pay rise as public sector freeze ends

Millions of workers are in line for a Budget pay rise as the Chancellor announced the UK’s economy is “firmly back on track” after the coronavirus pandemic.Rishi Sunak has confirmed he will scrap the year-long public sector pay freeze in his fiscal statement on Wednesday, paving the way for a possible wage increase next year for those such as teachers, nurses, police and armed forces personnel.According to the latest available data from the Office for National Statistics there were 5.68 million public sector workers registered June.The Chancellor last November “paused” public sector pay increases for 2021/22, with the exception...
BUSINESS
csp.org.uk

Supply chain crisis leads to breathing equipment shortage

Delays to delivery of equipment have meant hundreds of patients across the UK with conditions including motor neurone disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and obstructive sleep apnoea are unable to be discharged safely and provided with vital equipment in a timely manner. Patients with these conditions are issued with breathing...
HEALTH
BBC

How a supply chain shortage hurts local businesses

A bottleneck in the global supply chain could cost Daniel Liberson his small business - an artisanal vinegar farm in Virginia. And he’s not alone. As post-pandemic demand surges and the economy tries to recover, delays at ports around the world have driven up prices for everyday goods - and there’s no end in sight.
SMALL BUSINESS
Daily Mail

256K+
Followers
5K+
Post
113M+
Views
