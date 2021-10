The Milwaukee Bucks found themselves shrouded in controversy this past offseason after they shockingly let P.J. Tucker walk out the door in free agency. Following Milwaukee’s title, it seemed concrete that they would hand him a new deal right when free agency began, but for luxury tax purposes, they elected not to bring him back. That paved the way for him to sign with the Miami Heat on a solid two-year deal, joining one of Milwaukee’s most prominent rivals within the Eastern Conference. The decision that divided the fanbase, and Tucker himself has expressed his shock that he did not receive a new deal. It seems like he has taken the decision personally also as his Heat are set to take on the Bucks tonight.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO