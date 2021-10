I still remember the first time I saw the original 2005 God of War: not on a screen, but a bunch of postcard-sized screenshots in a PlayStation 2 magazine. One showed the hydra, the game's opening boss, and I simply couldn't believe that this thing was on a PlayStation 2: the sheer size of it! And there's a small angry man in the jaws! I devoured the words on the page but the screenshots had already done their job: A few months down the line, I was snapping that thing's jaw in half with a big smile.

