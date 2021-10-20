CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackstone buys majority stake in shapewear maker Spanx

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Investment firm Blackstone Inc said on Wednesday it would buy...

wixx.com

101 WIXX

Justice Department probes Visa’s relationships with fintech companies – WSJ

(Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department is probing Visa Inc’s relationships with large fintech companies as part of its antitrust investigation of the card giant, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/justice-department-probes-visas-relationships-with-fintech-firms-11635358833?st=y32csqd9o1sexp8&reflink=article_copyURL_share on Wednesday. Antitrust investigators are looking into the financial incentives that Visa gave Square Inc, Stripe Inc and Paypal Holdings...
CONGRESS & COURTS
101 WIXX

Volkswagen CEO: we will keep up with Tesla but not without cuts

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Volkswagen Chief Executive Herbert Diess on Thursday said he was confident that Europe’s largest carmaker could keep up with Tesla, but added this would require further cost cuts, including headcount reductions at its Wolfsburg site. Tesla is planning to open its plant in Gruenheide near Berlin, its...
BUSINESS
Sara Blakely
Reuters

Wacker Chemie to buy majority stake in China's Sico for $140 million

BERLIN (Reuters) - Wacker Chemie will buy a 60% stake in Chinese rival Sico Performance Material for about 120 million euros ($139.66 million), the German chemical company said on Wednesday. Sico makes specialty components for high-performance adhesives, sealants and coatings called organofunctional silanes and is one of the leading suppliers...
BUSINESS
101 WIXX

Ant Group-backed Paytm raises IPO size to $2.44 billion

BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian digital payments leader Paytm has boosted the size of its initial public offering to 183 billion rupees ($2.44 billion) from 166 billion rupees, as existing shareholders look to sell more stake ahead of the country’s largest stock market listing. Paytm was likely to target a price band...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Why Spanx founder Sara Blakely chose Blackstone as investment partner

Founder Sara Blakely said many investors offered to buy Spanx Inc., the brand she founded in 2000, over the years. But operating “by my gut,” she never found the right partner until she began working with an all-women team at Blackstone Growth. Blakely told CNBC’s “Squawk Box” that the team...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

BREAKING: Beringer Capital Acquires Majority Stake In Benzinga

Benzinga is going to the next level, wrote Benzinger staffer Phil Hall, "and our readers and users made it possible." Beringer Capital, a private equity firm focused on the media, marketing services, and technology sectors, acquired a majority stake in the stock market site Benzinga Monday, in a deal valued at $300 million.
BUSINESS
financialbuzz.com

Spanx Valued at USD1.2 Billion After Blackstone Deal

Spanx, an American shapewear company, is worth USD1.2 Billion after entering a definitive agreement for a majority investment from funds managed by Blackstone. The companies have yet to disclose the amount Blackstone paid for its stake. “This is a really important moment in time for female entrepreneurs,” said Spanx founder...
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Riverside Press Enterprise

From $5,000 to $1.2 billion: Spanx lands investment deal with Blackstone

Sara Blakely founded Spanx Inc. in 2000 with $5,000 of her personal savings earned from selling fax machines door-to-door. She just struck a deal with Blackstone Inc. that values the company at $1.2 billion. Blakely, 50, will retain a significant interest in the Atlanta-based maker of shapewear and pantyhose, according...
BUSINESS
Bisnow

Blackstone Buys 2 Massachusetts Amazon Warehouses For $154M

A Blackstone affiliate paid $153.5M for adjacent Amazon-leased warehouses in Central Massachusetts, two industrial assets spanning a combined 600K SF. The affiliate, Link Logistics Real Estate, purchased the warehouses from TA Realty two weeks ago, according to Worcester County land records. The buildings are sorting facilities, where workers sort packages...
BLACKSTONE, MA
investing.com

Bridgepoint buys majority stake in traffic software specialist from Porsche SE

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Private equity company Bridgepoint Group has agreed to buy a majority stake in traffic and transport software maker PTV Group from parent Porsche SE for an undisclosed sum. Porsche SE, the largest shareholder in Volkswagen (DE:VOWG_p), said it would keep a 40% stake in the unit, whose...
BUSINESS
CleanTechnica

Fortescue Future Industries Buys Majority Stake In Lightweight Solar Tech Company HyET

Andrew Forrest’s Fortescue Future Industries has bought a majority stake in technology group HyET. Its “Powerfoil” solar technology is described as extremely lightweight (5% of the weight of traditional glass panels), and with a significantly lower levelized cost of energy. HyET is also invested in hydrogen electrolyser technology. “The electrically...
INDUSTRY
beckershospitalreview.com

Walgreens acquires majority stake in CareCentrix; 3rd major deal in past month

Walgreens announced Oct. 14 that it made a $330 million investment to acquire a majority stake in home health management company CareCentrix, the third majority investment in a healthcare company Walgreens has made in the past month. Walgreens said the investment was part of its launch of Walgreens Health, its...
BUSINESS
QSR magazine

Freshii to Acquire Majority Stake in Natura Market

Omnichannel health and wellness brand, Freshii Inc. announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a majority stake in the rapidly growing online health and wellness product retailer, Natura Market ECommerce Inc., and upon closing will have rights to acquire 100 percent of the business through Q1 2025.
BUSINESS

