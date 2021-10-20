Blackstone buys majority stake in shapewear maker Spanx

(Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department is probing Visa Inc’s relationships with large fintech companies as part of its antitrust investigation of the card giant, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/justice-department-probes-visas-relationships-with-fintech-firms-11635358833?st=y32csqd9o1sexp8&reflink=article_copyURL_share on Wednesday. Antitrust investigators are looking into the financial incentives that Visa gave Square Inc, Stripe Inc and Paypal Holdings...
Volkswagen Chief Executive Herbert Diess on Thursday said he was confident that Europe's largest carmaker could keep up with Tesla, but added this would require further cost cuts, including headcount reductions at its Wolfsburg site. Tesla is planning to open its plant in Gruenheide near Berlin, its...
Telecom Italia expects to carry out plans to extract value from its cloud venture Noovle in the second part of next year, the head of Italy's biggest phone group Luigi Guitosi said on Wednesday. In August, Gubitosi had said the company was considering options for its cloud...
Can you say best boss ever? Because that’s probably what Spanx employees are thinking after being gifted two first-class plane tickets as well as $10,000 cash by Spanx founder Sara Blakely following a major deal with Blackstone. On Oct. 21, Blakely, 50, announced to her employees during a work gathering...
Wacker Chemie will buy a 60% stake in Chinese rival Sico Performance Material for about 120 million euros ($139.66 million), the German chemical company said on Wednesday. Sico makes specialty components for high-performance adhesives, sealants and coatings called organofunctional silanes and is one of the leading suppliers...
Energias de Portugal (EDP.LS) is in advanced talks to buy a majority stake in Sunseap Group in a deal that will value the Southeast Asian renewables company at around S$1 billion ($742 million) and involve substantial investments in the business, three sources with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.
Indian digital payments leader Paytm has boosted the size of its initial public offering to 183 billion rupees ($2.44 billion) from 166 billion rupees, as existing shareholders look to sell more stake ahead of the country's largest stock market listing. Paytm was likely to target a price band...
Founder Sara Blakely said many investors offered to buy Spanx Inc., the brand she founded in 2000, over the years. But operating “by my gut,” she never found the right partner until she began working with an all-women team at Blackstone Growth. Blakely told CNBC’s “Squawk Box” that the team...
Benzinga is going to the next level, wrote Benzinger staffer Phil Hall, "and our readers and users made it possible." Beringer Capital, a private equity firm focused on the media, marketing services, and technology sectors, acquired a majority stake in the stock market site Benzinga Monday, in a deal valued at $300 million.
Spanx, an American shapewear company, is worth USD1.2 Billion after entering a definitive agreement for a majority investment from funds managed by Blackstone. The companies have yet to disclose the amount Blackstone paid for its stake. “This is a really important moment in time for female entrepreneurs,” said Spanx founder...
Shapewear maker Spanx is pushing into other categories of apparel — including denim — in hopes of making all clothing more comfortable for women. The company is also looking to grow its direct-to-consumer business, which today makes up about 70% of revenue. On Wednesday, Blackstone said it was taking a...
Sara Blakely founded Spanx Inc. in 2000 with $5,000 of her personal savings earned from selling fax machines door-to-door. She just struck a deal with Blackstone Inc. that values the company at $1.2 billion. Blakely, 50, will retain a significant interest in the Atlanta-based maker of shapewear and pantyhose, according...
A Blackstone affiliate paid $153.5M for adjacent Amazon-leased warehouses in Central Massachusetts, two industrial assets spanning a combined 600K SF. The affiliate, Link Logistics Real Estate, purchased the warehouses from TA Realty two weeks ago, according to Worcester County land records. The buildings are sorting facilities, where workers sort packages...
KKR just dropped a half-billion dollars on a property with a view. The company paid Related Cos. and Oxford Property Group $509M for a 75% stake in The Edge, the observatory deck on the 100th floor of 30 Hudson Yards, overlooking Manhattan, PincusCo. Media reported. The observation deck, which reaches...
Private equity company Bridgepoint Group has agreed to buy a majority stake in traffic and transport software maker PTV Group from parent Porsche SE for an undisclosed sum. Porsche SE, the largest shareholder in Volkswagen (DE:VOWG_p), said it would keep a 40% stake in the unit, whose...
Andrew Forrest’s Fortescue Future Industries has bought a majority stake in technology group HyET. Its “Powerfoil” solar technology is described as extremely lightweight (5% of the weight of traditional glass panels), and with a significantly lower levelized cost of energy. HyET is also invested in hydrogen electrolyser technology. “The electrically...
Walgreens announced Oct. 14 that it made a $330 million investment to acquire a majority stake in home health management company CareCentrix, the third majority investment in a healthcare company Walgreens has made in the past month. Walgreens said the investment was part of its launch of Walgreens Health, its...
Omnichannel health and wellness brand, Freshii Inc. announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a majority stake in the rapidly growing online health and wellness product retailer, Natura Market ECommerce Inc., and upon closing will have rights to acquire 100 percent of the business through Q1 2025.
