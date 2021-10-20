AP sources: 6 C-USA schools apply for AAC membership

The American Athletic Conference (AAC) announced yesterday that they will be expanding their league to 15 total teams, with six coming from Conference-USA. FIU has not made an announcement regarding plans to move out of C-USA. Regardless, the loss of six teams in the conference will affect who the Panthers play for the majority of a season. Common matchups such as the Shula Bowl are no longer guaranteed.

