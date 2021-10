The global box office recovery is accelerating. Revenues in 2021 could hit $21.6 billion, according to a new forecast from research firm Gower Street Analytics. That compared with the firm’s previous $20.2 billion estimate made a couple of months ago. “We anticipate a potential additional upside that could see the current year finish around $22 billion globally. The $21.6 billion estimate would put 2021 80% ahead of 2020, but still 49% behind 2019’s record global tally,” said Gower Street in a research note. “The $1.4 billion gain to the global prediction since our previous estimate, which was based on eight months of actuals...

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO