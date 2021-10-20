Hailstorm pelts eastern Australia

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron told Australia’s prime minister that he had broken the trust between their two countries and that it was up to Canberra to repair relations, the Elysee said. In the call on Thursday, which came ahead of a U.N. climate change summit, Macron also...
