Madison, WI

Wisconsin Senate approves GOP-backed abortion bills

By Associated Press
WBAY Green Bay
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (AP) - UPDATE: The Wisconsin Senate has approved a package of Republican-authored bills designed to discourage abortion in the state. Republicans control the Senate and passed all four bills without a single Democrat’s vote on Wednesday. The measures now go to the Assembly but they appear doomed....

www.wbay.com

The Blade

Born-alive abortion bill passes Ohio Senate

COLUMBUS — A bill that could lead to a felony manslaughter charge against a doctor who fails to act to preserve the health of an infant born alive during the course of an abortion passed the Ohio Senate Wednesday solely with Republican votes.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Senate debates abortion ‘trigger bill’

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Up for debate at the Ohio Statehouse is a bill that would ban abortion in Ohio if Roe v. Wade is overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court. “This is a decision that’s personal to each person and should not be a decision that’s made by politicians, by our government, ” said Lauren […]
OHIO STATE
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Madison, WI
Government
POLITICO

Senate sends abortion bill to a hesitant House

SPRINGFIELD — After a lengthy and heated debate, state senators passed a controversial measure that repeals state law requiring parental notification of girls trying to get an abortion. It’s now in the House’s court, where there’s some hand-wringing. Backers of the Youth Health and Safety Act see it as the...
CHICAGO, IL
WBAY Green Bay

Public gets chance to weigh in on GOP redistricting plans

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The public gets a chance to tell Republican lawmakers what they think of the GOP’s redistricting plan at a joint legislative hearing Thursday, a meeting that comes just days before expected votes on the maps. Republicans unveiled legislative and congressional maps last week that are largely...
MADISON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin Assembly passes workforce housing bills

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - UPDATE: The Wisconsin Assembly has passed a package of bills touted by Republicans and the state’s building and real estate industries as a way to create more affordable housing for workers, reduce regulations and reform outdated practices. The Assembly passed the measures on Tuesday. A tight...
MADISON, WI
Person
Tony Evers
wirx.com

Senate Approves LaSata Bills To Establish Border With Indiana

State Senator Kim LaSata’s legislation to formally establish a border between Michigan and Indiana has been approved by the state Senate. LaSata says her bills would establish a commission, to work with a counterpart in Indiana, to draw formal borders. She tells us the border between the two states has not been revisited since the early 1800s. She adds most of the wooden markers have not survived the years. The survey would not seek to make major boundary movements, but it could help to resolve some problems caused by confusion. For example, things like traffic crashes and crimes that have occurred in areas where the jurisdiction is unclear. LaSata says her bills would continue the efforts of the late state Senator Ron Jelinek, who also represented Southwest Michigan and introduced the original bills to resurvey and establish a clear border, although the state of Indiana did not join those efforts at the time, leaving them unfinished.
INDIANA STATE
KREX

Senate GOP again blocks Democrats’ election bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — For the third time this year, Senate Democrats on Wednesday tried to pass sweeping elections legislation that they tout as a powerful counterweight to new voting restrictions sweeping Conservative-controlled states. Once again, Republicans blocked them. But amid the ongoing stalemate, there are signs that Democrats are making headway in their effort to […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
Urban Milwaukee

State Senate Advances Abortion Bills

The Republican-controlled state Senate voted Wednesday to approve several bills that would increase abortion regulations and restrictions in Wisconsin despite likely vetoes from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. One of the measures would cut off state funding for Planned Parenthood. Supporters of the plan say it isn’t appropriate for taxpayer money...
U.S. POLITICS
#Abortion Rights#Gop#Ap#The Wisconsin Senate#Republicans#Assembly#Democratic#Medicaid
redlakenationnews.com

Klobuchar voting rights bill stopped by Senate GOP

WASHINGTON – Senate Republicans blocked U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar's voting rights bill on Wednesday, displaying the stark partisan divide on elections legislation that Democrats remain unable to overcome. The push from Klobuchar and other Democrats to set federal standards on voting and elections is playing out as some Republican-led states...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
nbc15.com

Wisconsin Senate bill would allow some teens to work later hours

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Republican sponsored bill moving through the Wisconsin State Legislature would allow some teens to work later. The author of the bill, State Senator Mary Felzkowski says it’s aimed at creating more opportunities for kids while also helping small businesses deal with a nationwide worker shortage.
WISCONSIN STATE
wymt.com

W.Va. Senate approves vaccination exemption bill

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The West Virginia State Senate has voted to pass HB 335. HB 335 passed by a 17-16 vote with one absent vote. The bill provides certain exemptions from mandatory COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of employment in the public and private sector, including medical and religious beliefs.
CHARLESTON, WV
bloomberglaw.com

Abortion Funding in Spending Bill Picks Fight With Manchin, GOP

Senate Democratic leaders are proposing to end the long-time prohibition on federal funds to support abortion services, setting up a fight with Republicans and a key member of their own party over fiscal year 2022 spending. The head of the Senate Appropriations Committee unveiled a $220.8 billion spending bill for...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS DFW

Texas Democrats Make Renewed Push For US Senate To Pass Federal Elections Bill

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Democrats in Congress and the state legislature again urged the U.S. Senate to approve a federal elections bill. The legislation is called the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, and is named after the civil rights leader and Congressman who died last year. The U.S. House passed the measure in August in a very close, party-line vote. During a virtual news conference Tuesday, State Representative Chris Turner of Grand Prairie, who also serves as the Chair of the House Democratic Caucus said, “We’re calling upon the U..S. Senate to take immediate action to pass this very important bill and...
TEXAS STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Judge sets December hearing on blocking election subpoena

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A judge has set a December hearing on whether to block a subpoena demanding records from the state Elections Commission. Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman earlier this month sent subpoenas to the commission and five cities demanding election records and ordering officials to appear at interviews.
MADISON, WI

