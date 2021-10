If you’ve been trying to get a PlayStation 5 with no luck and you’re in the United States, Sony made an announcement today that you’re going to want to take note of. Sony has announced that it will open up PlayStation Direct sales for the holiday season, allowing prospective buyers to register ahead of time for a chance to purchase a console. Of course, there are a few caveats to consider before signing up, but this could be the best chance at buying a console many have this year.

