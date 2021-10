Sitting this one out. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be traveling overseas for an event set to honor Princess Diana later this month, Us Weekly can confirm. The party, hosted by Prince William, was originally set for July when both brothers attended a statue unveiling that paid tribute to their mother. A source tells Us that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “will not be in attendance” at the private get-together, celebrating donors who helped fund the statue and close friends and family of Diana, including Elton John.

