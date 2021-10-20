CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Over 400 People Are Buried Beneath This Popular San Diego Park

By Rebekah Gonzalez
Newsradio 600 KOGO
Newsradio 600 KOGO
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CUVQx_0cX6UGzT00
Photo: Jean Arrollado

In the popular Steven Spielberg movie Poltergeist , a home development is built atop an old cemetery, trapping the spirits of those buried beneath.

Did you know that the same thing was done in this San Diego neighborhood -- and none of the bodies were moved?

Pioneer Park in Mission Hills is a quaint and scenic place where residents have picnics and bring their kids.

According to reviews on Yelp , it's also one of the only parks where alcohol is allowed on its premises.

However, many people aren't aware that the area used to be home to Calvary Cemetery. The cemetery had over 400 graves and according to San Diego Entertainer Magazine , the people buried there (many of them children) were often victims of brutal deaths ranging from drowning to murder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NcPyK_0cX6UGzT00
Plaque that reads "Dedicated to the memory of those interred within this park." Photo: Jean Arrollado
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39pqV1_0cX6UGzT00
Photo: Jean Arrollado

With the final burial happening in 1960, the cemetery eroded and was largely forgotten after headstones were bulldozed and Pioneer Park was built over it.

Today, many locals say high amounts of paranormal activity happening there. It's even known to be one of the most haunted areas in all of San Diego.

Many people have reported sightings of a female ghost who appears to be lost and confused.

To see where one of the other most haunted places in San Diego is, click here .

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KPBS

San Diego is worst place in the country for Black renters, new report shows

Black renters are more rent burdened in San Diego than in anywhere else in the country, according to a new study by Zillow, an online real estate company. Using a combination of Census data and Zillow’s Observed Rent Index, Zillow economists found that San Diego Black renters spend on average almost 53% of their income on rent.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mission Hills, CA
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
Interior Design

Rady Shell at Jacobs Park Offers San Diego the Gift of Music

San Diego is rapidly developing into quite the cultural scene. First off, it’s a gastronome’s dream with restaurants—from high-brow to street eats and everything in between—populating all corners of the city. It’s home to LUCE et Studio’s exquisitely renovated Mingei International Museum, celebrating crafts, makers, and the global reach of everyday objects in a crisp, modern setting within Balboa Park. As for music, the San Diego Symphony has a new world-class home in the Rady Shell at Jacobs Park. The project, by a consortium comprising the U.K.-based Soundforms, Flanagan Lawrence architects, local Tucker Sadler Architects, Expedition Engineering, and ES Global as staging specialists, is said to have an “onstage acoustic equivalent to the high standard of indoor concert halls,” according to Jason Flanagan, partner at his namesake firm.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Spielberg
sandiegofishreports.com

San Diego Fish Report

There's been some breaking fish early, but nothing consistent as of yet. Bottom bouncing techniques have been working throughout the day in 35' to 50' of water. Most of these fish have been around high spots in the lake. Both panfish, and catfish went unreported to the concession last week.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calvary Cemetery#Drowning#Alcohol#Pioneer Park
kusi.com

San Diego children turned authors

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A group of local kids can now call themselves authors. John Vorsheck III, Gianna Vorsheck, along with future author Will Vorsheck, and their grandmother Diana Todaro joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the young authors and their books. Todaro expressed pride...
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Newsradio 600 KOGO

Newsradio 600 KOGO

San Diego, CA
1K+
Followers
658
Post
368K+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego's Breaking News Station, NewsRadio AM 600 KOGO featuring San Diego's Morning News with Ted and LaDona, Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity, Carl DeMaio with Lou Penrose, Darren Smith & Jack Cronin, and Coast to Coast with George Noory.

 https://kogo.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy