We live amid a golden age of archival jazz releases. Or is it becoming a glut? Historically significant tapes seem to be unearthed daily, discovered in attics, pulled off dusty storage-locker shelves, retrieved from under Grandma’s bed—so many that it’s hard to keep track, or maintain excitement. But there can be no disputing that the arrival of this album is a major event. John Coltrane rarely played A Love Supreme in concert; up until 2021, the general public was only aware of a single live recording of the piece in its entirety, as performed by his Classic Quartet in Antibes, France, in the summer of 1965. A few colleagues of Seattle saxophonist and educator Joe Brazil knew that he’d captured a very different performance of Coltrane’s masterwork at that city’s Penthouse club in October ’65 using the venue’s house recording gear, but jazz cognoscenti only learned about it years after Brazil’s death in 2008. Thank the Creator that they did, and that we can now all reap the benefits.

