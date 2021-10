It’s not an overstatement to describe this as the biggest home weekend of the Pat Narduzzi era at Pitt. The No. 23 ranked Pitt Panthers will host perennial national powerhouse Clemson with a 3:30 PM kickoff at Heinz Field. Pitt will look to remain in sole possession of first place in the Coastal Division and take a step closer to earning a spot in the ACC Championship Game in December. Not only will quarterback Kenny Pickett have the opportunity to continue to build his resume for a possible Heisman Trophy run but more importantly, the Pitt football program will be exposed to a number of recruits throughout the country.

