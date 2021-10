October is in full swing, and, like a seasonal specter, Spirit Halloween has arrived in Victoria to haunt the carcass of the old Beall’s department store. Spirit Halloween is a contender for the most popular, recognizable pop-up store around. Every year, Spirit Halloween stores apparate in empty storefronts to the point where around 1,400 appear seemingly overnight in shopping centers and malls across the country. But while the retailer is a giant in the pop-up industry — where vendors will set up shop in a temporary space with an inventory intended to sell out — it is just one store in a sea of pop-ups.

VICTORIA, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO