Studio Ghibli has earned its place as one of the best-animated studios in the world of anime time and time again, with the animation house recently bringing most of its catalog to the streaming service of HBO Max, and fans of the classic story of Kiki's Delivery Service have seemingly found a beloved Ghibli character in the real world. Kiki's Delivery Service has a lot to love with the story of the young broom riding delivery girl, with the cat Jiji leaving an impression and seemingly being discovered in the real world, with an Instagram page no less.

COMICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO