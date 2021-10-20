CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Gina Carano-driven film shelved for fear of government vaccine mandates

By Adam Guillen Jr.
MMAmania.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGina Carano will return to the movie-making business after getting the axe from “The Mandalorian,” but one of her films has already been delayed. According to The Daily Wire, production on her proposed film dubbed, “White Knuckle,” has been shelved until 2022 for fear that possible government-mandated vaccines could slow down...

www.mmamania.com

Comments / 0

Related
bjpenndotcom

Gina Carano joins Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone in Western film “Terror on the Prairie”

Former MMA fighter Gina Carano will join Donald Cerrone as part of the cash for Terror on the Prairie. Carano, who hasn’t fought professionally since her defeat to Cris Cyborg way back in 2009, has been best known in the last few years for her transition into acting. She featured in a number of notable roles before landing the role of Cara Dune in The Mandalorian, one of the most successful Disney+ originals up to this point.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Forgotten Ryan Reynolds Action Flick Is Now One of the Top Films on Netflix

There are few stars in Hollywood as popular as Ryan Reynolds. Fans love the witty and charming actor, who has taken his superstardom to a whole new level after the release of Deadpool just five years ago. His new movies generate plenty of buzz, as do his various social media pages, and movie fans everywhere are consistently wondering when there will be new Ryan Reynolds titles to enjoy. The actor's next movie (Red Notice) may not be arriving until later this year, but one of his films from nearly a decade ago has recently added to Netflix, and fans have been flocking to watch one of the Reynolds projects they may have missed when it was first in theaters.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gina Carano
Person
Donald Cerrone
Person
Ben Shapiro
Person
Dallas Sonnier
Deadline

Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis Joins Gina Carano Western ‘Terror On The Prairie’ Marking His First English-Language Movie

EXCLUSIVE: Model and singer-songwriter Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis, son of actors Daniel Day-Lewis and Isabelle Adjani, is to make his feature debut as an adult in recently announced western Terror On The Prairie. Day-Lewis, whose only previous feature appearance came as a child 20 years ago in Benoît Jacquot’s 2002 French-language drama Adolphe, will play the supporting role of ‘The Kid’, an outlaw whose seemingly innocent facade hides a darker reality. As we revealed earlier this week, filming is underway in Montana on the movie, about a pioneering family that fights back against a gang of vicious outlaws that is terrorizing them on their...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Daily Wire#Jews#Carano And Co
Variety

Oscar Nominated Cinematographer Jost Vacano Reflects on the Pressures of Movie ‘Das Boot’ and the Duty to Fight for Your Vision

Jost Vacano, honored with a lifetime achievement award this year at the EnergaCamerimage cinematography fest, had his career breakthrough working with director Wolfgang Petersen on the 1981 hit film “Das Boot,” which signified a major success for German cinema. International critics praised the extraordinary innovations of Vacano’s filming, which faithfully recreated the claustrophobic confines of U-boat combat in World War II. To film in the tight, restricted spaces of a submarine, he developed a gyro-stabilized hand-held camera system, which allowed for high mobility – an innovation widely used today. For his “dynamic, disturbing cinematography” in “Das Boot” he was nominated...
MOVIES
Hollywood.com

‘Dune’ is a Star-Studded Sci-Fi Epic that Begs for a Sequel

I went on opening day, October 22, to see Dune, one of the many new movie releases out now in movie theaters. I took a look at theaters near me to compare movie showtimes and settled on going to the 11:30 a.m. showing at the Showcase Cinemas theater near me.
MOVIES
The Atlantic

The Blockbuster That Hollywood Was Afraid to Make

When I asked him about his film adaptation of Dune, the writer-director Denis Villeneuve quickly held up his prized copy of Frank Herbert’s book, a French-translation paperback with a particularly striking cover that he’s owned since he was 13. “I keep the book beside me as I’m working,” Villeneuve told me cheerfully over Zoom. “I made this movie for myself. Being a hard-core Dune fan, the first audience member I wanted to please was myself. Everything you receive is there because I love it.”
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Deadline

‘Wonder Woman 3’: Patty Jenkins Confirms Threequel At DC FanDome

Wonder Woman franchise director Patty Jenkins and Lynda Carter spoke today about the DC femme superhero’s resonance during DC FanDome today, and in the course of that conversation, the former confirmed that the threequel is still in the works. “We’re super excited about Wonder Woman 3. Gal (Gadot), who is so bummed about not being here, who’s the busiest person in the world, with now three little kids and shooting,” said Jenkins. “We are all three very excited about some things coming up with Wonder Woman 3″ added Jenkins while keeping the lid on the next film. “Wonder Woman 3 is coming!” beamed Carter. The threequel...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Star Wars Legend Mark Hamill Addresses Guardians of the Galaxy Casting

Mark Hamill in the GOTG franchise would be amazing. Mark Hamill is and will always be synonymous with the Star Wars franchise but now that the Skywalker saga has officially come to a close, fans of the acting legend want to see him join another massive film franchise and to them, Hamill should be Marvel Cinematic Universe-bound. Now, in case you didn't know, the Luke Skywalker actor has long been rumored to make an appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and that absolutely sounds like an idea made in heaven.
MOVIES
xlcountry.com

New Western Thriller Starring Gina Carano Filming in Montana

The movie has a pretty exciting cast and the story sound like Montana is the perfect place to film it. Deadline is reporting a new film is set to be filmed here in Montana called Terror on the Prarie and the story sounds exciting. The plot is described as "pioneering couple has to fight back against vicious outlaws on the plains of Montana". A western-thriller? Yes, please.
MONTANA STATE
Vulture

Halle Berry’s Fighting for Her Life in the Bruised Trailer

Just saying, what if we lived in a universe where Halle Berry can be the first Black woman to win the Oscar for Best Director, too? The first (and so far only) Black woman to win Best Actress continues her career playing badass women who can rescue their sons and fight their demons with Bruised. Berry, who makes her directorial debut with the film, stars as Jackie Justice, an MMA fighter who has to get back in the ring when she regains custody of the son she left behind (introducing Danny Boyd Jr.). Friends, family, even the fighting world has given up on her. “You’re scared?” she asks her kid in the trailer. “I used to be scared, too. Sometimes I’m still scared.” Be very afraid of Berry, who worked with the fight choreographers from John Wick to look worthy of a flyweight championship. Written by Michelle Rosenfarb, the film co-stars Adam Canto, Adriane Lenox, Sheila Atim, Valentina Shevchenko, and Stephen McKinley Henderson. Bruised premieres in theaters November 17 and on Netflix November 24.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

’13 Minutes’: Film Review

Disaster movies used to be fun. Back in the ’70s, they were filled with aging movie stars, many very much in need of a commercial hit, doing things like flying crippled planes, desperately attempting to rescue earthquake victims, swimming underwater in an upside-down ocean liner, and jumping off burning buildings. Writer-director Lindsay Gossling’s 13 Minutes takes a different approach to the venerable genre. The film uses the familiar disaster movie template to concentrate on hot-button social issues, and boy, there are plenty of them. Before and after a monster tornado wreaks havoc on a small Oklahoma town, the characters grapple with...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Rust’ Tragedy: Was an Inexperienced Producing Team to Blame?

In May 2020, Alec Baldwin and writer-director Joel Souza unveiled an upcoming collaboration, the period Western Rust, a month before sellers would get a crack at the film at the first-ever virtual Cannes Film Market. Powerhouse agency CAA was handling domestic rights, while Cannes regular Highland Film Group was on board to spearhead international sales. As for who would put up the bulk of the film’s $6 million budget, fledgling indie financiers BondIt Media Capital and Streamline Global were in place. Some 17 months passed before production began on the film, which is now facing intense scrutiny following the accidental shooting...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

The Expendables 4 casts Star Wars actor as villain

The Expendables 4 has found its main villain in Iko Uwais. Having briefly popped up in Star Wars: The Force Awakens as Razoo Qin-Fee – one of the gang members who confronted Han Solo on board his ship about some unpaid debts – Uwais is switching a galaxy far, far away for a galaxy of beefy brutes played by Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham and Dolph Lundgren.
MOVIES
crowrivermedia.com

Scarlett Johansson settles Disney lawsuit and announces new movie

Scarlett Johansson has "amicably" settled her lawsuit against Disney and announced a new movie with the company. The ‘Black Widow’ star filed papers to sue Disney in July for an alleged $50 million in lost earnings, as she claimed their decision to release the Marvel movie on Disney+ at the same time as its theatrical release violated the terms of their contract and impacted negatively on her salary.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy