‘Fantastic Four’ fans are already freaking out as major casting news beckons

The time has almost come, Marvel lovers. After months, nay years, of fancasting, we are very possibly about to find out who has been cast as the MCU’s Fantastic Four this very weekend. One of the biggest announcements rumored to be coming from the superhero studio’s presentation at the D23 Expo this Saturday is the confirmation of the lead cast for 2024’s FF reboot. And, though we’ve still got 24 hours until the news potentially drops, folks are already losing it on social media.
Marvel fans rejoice as ‘She-Hulk’ might’ve just finally introduced Mephisto into the MCU

Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode four. It’s been perhaps the defining joke of Phase Four for the Marvel fandom: when is Mephisto going to get here? Ever since folks were absolutely convinced the Marvel universe’s version of Satan was going to debut in WandaVision, every new Disney Plus series has been the subject of (mostly) tongue-in-cheek theorizing about where the demon could show up. And yet, though we can hardly believe it, it looks like Mephisto’s time to shine has really arrived, thanks to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode four.
An absolutely bonkers new horror film has just debuted with a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score

It’s not quite officially spooky season yet, but if you’re already itching for some great new horror content, then this is your lucky day, as an acclaimed — and totally nuts — entry in the genre just hit theaters this Friday. Barbarian might not have been a movie that has been on many people’s radars before now, but anyone looking for a uniquely scary rollercoaster ride will want to catch this one as soon as possible, to avoid spoilers.
The roasting continues as ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ lands on Disney Plus

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have a propensity to nitpick as much as possible whenever a new film or television project arrives, only for their stances to soften in the aftermath. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case quite yet with Thor: Love and Thunder now that Taika Waititi’s polarizing blockbuster has landed on Disney Plus.
‘House of the Dragon’ fans are torn on whether or not Melisandre should appear

Melisandre is hundreds of years old when she makes the ultimate sacrifice to the Lord of Light during the Long Night in the final season of Game of Thrones, which means that a much younger version of the character is around when House of the Dragon takes place. Now, fans are trying to decide whether they want the red priestess back, or if her return would just be a forced attempt at tying the new series to the original.
Marvel fans mourn the impending departure of Nick Fury

Although he may not be as flamboyant as the members of the superhero team he helped form, there’s no arguing that the lynchpin of the first two phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been the author of The Avengers Initiative himself, Nick Fury. And while the character hasn’t been as omnipresent in the last or current phase, he’s set to come roaring back as the principal star of the upcoming Secret Invasion. But will it be Fury’s swan song in the MCU?
Bloodthirsty Marvel lovers delight in gory ‘The Avengers’ moment we never noticed

It’s been a decade since the very first Avengers flick released, and in that time the film has become an all-time favorite for fans of the MCU. The film has its flaws, as does pretty much anything, but it persists as one of Marvel’s best releases. It marks the first time the MCU brought its various heroes together as a team, and scenes and dialogue from the film continue to be heavily referenced by fans — and even by other corners of the MCU. The film also sports some pretty gory moments, as pointed out by Reddit user ParameciaAntic.
Latest Marvel News: Kim Kardashian eyes up the MCU as ‘Secret Invasion’ secrets start to spill

It’s that time again, True Believers — time for a roundup of the biggest Marvel news of the day. As we eagerly await the explosion of announcements that’s sure to come from this weekend thanks to Disney’s D23 Expo ⏤ and its accompanying Disney Plus Day on Thursday ⏤ things have been fairly quiet on the House of Ideas front so far this week. And yet there are nevertheless a few updates that have got fans excited ⏤ or, in one case, made them break out in a cold sweat…
Who is Adar in ‘The Rings of Power?’ The mysterious new villain, explained

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Rings of Power episode 3, ‘Adar’. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is going to great lengths to keep the identity of Sauron and his minions secret. One of them — who goes by the name Adar — made his debut in the third episode, which was also deliberately named after him. But who is this new Orc commander and how seriously should we take him?
‘The Crown’ pauses filming out of respect for the Queen’s passing

Netflix’s The Crown has paused production out of respect for Queen Elizabeth II’s death. In a report from Deadline, a source at Netflix confirms that The Crown has been suspended temporarily. The source said, “As a mark of respect, filming on The Crown was suspended today. Filming will also be suspended on the day of Her Majesty The Queen’s funeral.”
