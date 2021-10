Tavares potted a goal on three shots and doled out a pair of hits in a 3-2 overtime win over Chicago. The veteran forward leaned into a backhander from the slot and beat Chicago goalie Kevin Lankinen up high, cutting the Blackhawks' lead to 2-1 just over six minutes into the second period. It was the second goal of the year for Tavares, both of which have come over the last four games.

NHL ・ 8 HOURS AGO