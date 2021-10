He may be a famous singer, but at his core, Luke Bryan is just a regular country boy — and he proved that he still has it in him by changing a tire on the side of the road!. Luke Bryan gave a fan the surprise of a lifetime when he stopped to help her fix a flat tire in Tennessee. Courtney Potts, 45, took to social media to share her experience with the country singer. She posted a video of Luke on his hands and knees, using his own jack to repair her flat tire. “Thank you again Luke Bryan,” she captioned the video. “I cannot thank you enough for helping me and my kids. It really made our day so much better!”

