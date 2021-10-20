CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

How The Shoe Company in Canada Is Modernizing Ahead of Its 70th Anniversary

By Jennie Bell
Footwear News
Footwear News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u2NQM_0cX6SyAp00

Designer Brands Inc. is a growing player in the Canadian market, thanks to a longtime retail partner that is now an integral member of the family.

In 2014, the firm took an equity stake in Town Shoes Ltd., the country’s largest multibrand retailer, which at the time operated The Shoe Company, Town Shoes and Shoe Warehouse chains. The two parties merged in 2018, and today the Designer Brands Canada division operates 27 DSW locations in the country and it recently consolidated and converted all its other retail banners to The Shoe Company, a family chain that now counts 117 doors.

“Our strategy as it relates to DSW is to deliver an experience that is absolutely seamless to that of DSW in the United States,” said Mary Turner, EVP of Designer Brands and president of Designer Brands Canada. “We ensure that we’re collaborating with our partners in the U.S. to deliver on the same experience to our customer. For The Shoe Company, we own the strategy, the vision and the direction, and our strategy there is to significantly deepen our connection with our customer to make sure that we’re the first place she thinks of for family footwear in the Canadian market.”

Ahead of its 70th anniversary in 2022, The Shoe Company chain is undergoing a visual refresh that will be completed next year. Turner said the group has been “white-boxing” its stores — cleaning them up, removing old signage — to create a consistent shopping experience and highlight its core strength: “One of our biggest goals was to convey our amazing brand portfolio because it’s probably one of our best kept secrets,” she said. “We wanted to assure her that we understood her style and you’ll see that coming through.”

While DSW stores average around 20,000 square feet, locations for The Shoe Company typically measure 5,000 square feet and are found in neighborhood strip centers and streetfronts.

As a result, the family chain has a smaller assortment than DSW, but head merchant Nancy Figenshaw said it has something for everyone. “We go from athletic to casual to seasonal because we have the whole gamut,” she said.

The Shoe Company stocks numerous top brands such as Steve Madden, Timberland, Adidas and Vans, though Figenshaw said it is seeing strong customer response to the in-house labels coming out of its sister Camuto Group, including Vince Camuto, Jessica Simpson and Lucky, as well as Crown Vintage, Mix No. 6 and Kelly & Katie.

“This allows us better control over the products, allows us the exclusive products that nobody else has and it just makes us the destination for these brands,” she said. And The Shoe Company will also soon begin stocking Hush Puppies, as part of the brand’s exclusive distribution deal with Designer Brands.

Two other partnerships are also giving The Shoe Company a sales boost. Starting in fall ’21, it added Lids shop-in-shops to 45 locations, to help grow its men’s portion of the business. And Claire’s shop-in-shops have rolled out to 17 doors. “It really beautifully supports our strength in kids,” said Figenshaw.

Meanwhile, Designer Brands Canada also is working behind-the-scenes to create a positive customer experience both in-store and online. In July, the group migrated its digital operations to the corporate platform. “We now have one set of technology and team development team powering all of our website banners,” said digital lead Eric Penno. “It’s a tremendous advantage for us as we put further investment into this platform, with new features, new functionality and new experiences for our customer.”

Additionally, it has leaned into its long history of in-store fulfillment to help meet the growing digital demand. Penno noted that capability has been particular vital throughout the pandemic. “At the height of the COVID surge in Canada, when we had a lot of store closures, we already had this distribution model that was very scalable.”

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Poshmark Opens Resale Platform for Brands as Secondhand Market Soars

After years of being a peer-to-peer marketplace platform, Poshmark is opening its services to larger brands. The company on Tuesday launched its “Brand Closet” program, which allows brands to connect with Poshmark buyers through the platform’s existing social selling features. Through the program, brands will be able to share limited products, conduct meetings with shoppers and create awareness through branded parties on the platform, all while driving secondhand sales online. “We are thrilled to open our social marketplace more widely to brands, empowering them to build loyal, lasting connections with a coveted audience, tap into a new sales channel, and bring shoppers...
ECONOMY
Footwear News

What Is the Supply Chain Crisis and How Is It Affecting Footwear This Year?

This earnings and holiday season, the supply chain crisis is dominating every conversation.  Port congestion, factory shutdowns and labor shortages are all a part of the problem, which experts say could last through 2023. In some cases, the delays are putting certain brands and retailers in jeopardy of missing crucial inventory targets. While supply chain issues aren’t a new concept, many consumers are only now facing the impacts of product shortages and inflation. As the holidays near, FN has rounded up our supply chain coverage to explain how it began and how it is affecting the footwear industry and consumers. What is causing the...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Why Pajar Chose Soho for Its Debut US Flagship & What’s Next for Its Brick-and-Mortar Expansion

Pajar Canada has sold its high-end footwear throughout the U.S. for decades. Now the company has a brick-and-mortar retail presence of its own stateside. Last week, Pajar opened the doors of its debut U.S. flagship, a 2,500-square-foot space in New York City’s fashion-driven Soho neighborhood. The store, located at 114 Wooster St., is surrounded by other staples in footwear and apparel, including another northern native, Canada Goose. “We wanted to be here because this is the place where we feel our brand is going to be best shown throughout the world,” Pajar Canada president and CEO Jacques Golbert told FN. “Soho is...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Madden
Person
Vince Camuto
Person
Jessica Simpson
Footwear News

How Shoe Brands Are Competing in a Shrinking Nursing Market

COVID-19 has accelerated an already-growing labor shortage in the health care market. For footwear brands, that translates to shrinking consumer demand for their products and more competition for market share. Here, brand executives share their strategies for ensuring their shoes remain top of mind with nurses — including philanthropic outreach and savvy marketing and product development. Christina Goebel VP of marketing & e-commerce, Vionic “Seeing that nurses were being run off their feet during the first wave of COVID, we donated our Vionic Pro styles and orthotic inserts to hospitals in hotspots around the country. In 2021, we reached out to consumers to ‘Nominate...
HEALTH
CNBC

Canada hits third anniversary of cannabis legalization

CNBC's Frank Holland joins 'Squawk on the Street' from Toronto where he discusses the three-year anniversary of cannabis legalization in Canada. Frank Holland brings in David Klein, Canopy Growth CEO, and Miguel Martin, Aurora Cannabis CEO, who discus consumption percentages, the various stages of legalization the valuation of these pot stocks.
WORLD
Business Insider

Jeeves, The Fintech Built For Global Companies, Launches Its All-In-One Corporate Card And Capital Financing Services For High-growth Startups In Canada

Jeeves provides a true corporate card and expense management solution for global-minded Canadian companies, with hassle-free, no fee, no interest, and no personal guarantee virtual and physical cards. In addition, Canadian entrepreneurs and business owners can earn up to 3% cashback and choose to pay the card back in USD or CAD. This makes Jeeves the ideal financial tool for Canadian startups with aspirations of expansion beyond borders.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Sourcing Journal

Spanx Sees Growth Opportunities in Denim

Denim will be a key category in Spanx’s expansion following Blackstone’s ownership in the now $1.2 billion shapewear empire. In an interview on CNBC’s “Squawkbox,” Spanx founder Sarah Blakely, who retains a “significant” equity stake and will become the company’s executive chairwoman in the deal, said female consumers for years have asked for Spanx’s technology to revolutionize everyday clothes. “What I’m excited about [for] the brand, is that the magic we created inside Spanx and how we kind of defined a category and revolutionized it, we’re now doing in apparel and active,” she said, dressed in Spanx flare jeans. “I get excited about...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Shoe Company#Designer Brands Inc#Canadian#Town Shoes Ltd#Shoe Warehouse#Designer Brands Canada#Dsw#Turner
Footwear News

Retail Is Set for Its Highest Sales Season in History. Are Supply Chain Worries Overblown?

Holiday spending this season will likely set an all time record. According to forecasts from the National Retail Federation (NRF), holiday sales in November and December will grow between 8.5% and 10.5% year over year and hit between $843.4 billion and $859 billion. This growth would shatter the previous record of all time growth at 8.2% in 2020 to $777.3 billion. On the e-commerce front, Adobe is also predicting a season of record demand, with online sales expected to hit $207 billion. This would mark the first time that the online retail holiday season crosses $200 billion. These numbers contrast grim predictions for...
RETAIL
Footwear News

The 20 Best Shoes for Flat Feet, According to an Expert

Your feet take the brunt of your weight all day long. Therefore, an issue with them can be detrimental to your overall health and mobility. Flat feet, specifically, can lead to a host of problems, including discomfort along the inside arch of the foot, ankle pain, knee pain, lower back pain and generalized foot fatigue. “Flat feet are when the entire foot is touching the ground,” explains pedorthist Michael Fishkin of Northern Illinois Foot & Ankle Specialists. “Flat feet are apparent when you get out of a pool and have no space under the foot where the arch should be, creating...
APPAREL
The Independent

Virgin Wines stocked up for Christmas a year early to avoid disruption

Virgin Wines has said it started stocking up for this Christmas last year in a bid to avoid supply disruption as it posted a sales jump in its maiden annual figures.Shares in the online wine retailer made gains on Thursday morning after the trading update.The company told shareholders it is “confident” it remains well placed to continue to offer customers a full range of drinks from around the world after taking action to avoid supply chain disruption.Virgin said it is well prepared for the key Christmas period after starting preparations last year to “mitigate any issues around lack of stock...
DRINKS
Footwear News

Ciara Models Sporty Gear From Her Athleisure Brand in Classic Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers

Ciara has the right idea with her entrepreneurial spirit by leveraging her social media clout to promote her own brands, which she’s been doing with gusto lately. The multi-hyphenate star took to Instagram Sunday to share some snaps of herself in a sporty look from her own label, Dare to Roam. The photos show the “1, 2 Step” singer using a chair to model a sleek black hoodie paired with matching joggers and classic white Air Force 1s — which proved to be the sneaker of the summer. “Don’t just travel… Travel in style,” she captioned the post. View this...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Adidas
The Motley Fool

Want to Get Richer? Buy These Top Stocks and Wait 10 Years

Time in the market is one of the most important variables in determining your total returns. Riskified uses artificial intelligence to help merchants combat fraud. SoFi offers a comprehensive suite of mobile-first financial services. Here's one of my favorite pieces of investing wisdom: It's time in the market, not timing...
STOCKS
Footwear News

Gabrielle Union Brings Back 2000s R&B in Leather Crop Top, Jogger Jeans & Big Toe Sandals

Gabrielle Union threw it back to the early 2000s as she channeled the classic R&B music videos from the decade. Promoting her new New York & Co. collection on Instagram last night, the “Being Mary Jane” star went retro-chic in a faux-leather crop top — currently on sale for $56 discounted from $80. The sleek piece came matched to jogger-style jeans from the collab, also on sale for just $35 at NYandCompany.com. On her feet, the throwback appeal continued with big toe sandals. Big-toe silhouettes became a celebrity-endorsed style in the summer of 2019 and have since continued to appear on the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Sizes For Nike’s Lahar Low Women’s Shoe Are Still In Stock

Although the Nike Lahar Low dropped weeks ago, sneaker fans are still searching for a pair to add to their footwear collection. Luckily for those that are still on the hunt for the shoe, they can still get a pair for retail. Available now at Nike’s website is the women’s specific Lahar Low shoe in the “Fossil Stone” and “Dark Beetroot” colorways. According to the Swoosh, the design of the silhouette draws inspiration from the classic Lahar Escape Boot from ’89 but has been reimagined for the urban landscape. The upper is constructed with premium materials including soft suede and canvas that give...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Kristen Stewart Marries Edgy & Sweet Style in a Satin Bandeau & Lace Skirt at ‘Spencer’ Premiere

Kristen Stewart continued her streak of romantic red carpet edge this week at the Los Angeles premiere of “Spencer.” Walking the red carpet last night, the film’s star tapped her go-to brand, Chanel, for her evening wear. The two-piece look comes courtesy of the brand’s fall ’21 couture lineup, featuring a satin black bandeau and a sheer-paneled skirt with tiered lace trim. Stewart’s ensemble also included a glittering diamond necklace and hidden heels underneath her floor-sweeping ensemble. Earlier this month, at the premiere of “Spencer” at the BFI London Film Festival, the film’s star arrived on the red carpet in London in a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Jennifer Garner Brings Summery Skirt Into Fall With Camel Sweater and Chanel Sneakers

Jennifer Garner showed how to transition a summer skirt into the changing season. The “13 Going on 30” star stepped out with her son Samuel on Tuesday in Los Angeles. The mom transitioned her summery patterned midi skirt into the fall weather by pairing it with a camel-colored crewneck sweater. A white T-shirt peeked out from under the top, which had gold buttons clasping the material from the neckline to the bottom hem. Garner added Chanel tan suede sneakers to her look, which emphasized the fall vibes.The shoes had white soles and white laces and a black Chanel logo on the tongue....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Angelina Jolie Revamps Eveningwear in Sharp Blazer and Flowing Skirt With Her Kids at ‘Eternals’ London Premiere

Angelina Jolie turned eveningwear on its head today in a look that mixed suiting and formal gowns at the “Eternals” screening in London. The “Maleficent” star hit the red carpet with her children Shiloh, Zahara, Vivienne, Maddox and Knox Jolie-Pitt, wearing a layered Valentino Haute Couture ensemble. Her outfit featured an unbuttoned white blouse beneath a black blazer, with rolled-up sleeves that revealed its black silk lining. The star added further drama to her look with a sweeping black skirt, which flowed on the carpet and gave her look a gown-like appearance. Jolie kept her accessories versatile with a thick gold ring...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Olivia Rodrigo Takes Pop-Punk Style to ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ in a Plaid Corset, Lime Green Skirt & Dr. Martens Boots

Olivia Rodrigo proves it is easy being green. The “Good 4 You” singer looked effortlessly cool as she walked onto the set of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in Los Angeles yesterday. The 18-year-old was Gen-Z-chic in a shiny bright green midi skirt with a plaid corset in green, blue, yellow and red. The top featured a black lace trim as well as matching ribbon straps. Rodrigo kept up the color consistency with her lime green hair ties, which were tied nicely into a bow shape. She accessorized with a colorful statement charm necklace that matched her metallic handbag from the Marc Jacobs Heaven...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Footwear News

55K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy