CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

“We need your help,” OKC Animal Welfare struggling with influx of abandoned animals

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gBvss_0cX6SpEI00

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – During the height of the coronavirus pandemic, many American families turned to pets to provide a sense of comfort and companionship.

Now that life has gone back to normal in many ways, thousands of those pets are now being abandoned at shelters across the country.

Police: Man found murdered in backyard of Oklahoma home

Officials at Oklahoma City Animal Welfare say they have seen a dramatic rise in the number of pets being surrendered at the facility.

On Tuesday, the shelter announced that they continue to stay well over capacity for both dogs and cats.

Group decries sentencing of Oklahoma woman for miscarriage

“To put things in perspective, last year on this same day we had 279 dogs and 177 cats in our building. Today, we have 428 dogs and 218 cats. We need your help,” OKC Animal Welfare posted on Facebook.

On Tuesday alone, the shelter took in 62 animals but only had 5 adoptions.

Throughout the month of October, OKC Animal Welfare is offering $30 dog and puppy adoptions.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 5

Janet Bond
7d ago

I feel so sad when I read these kind of stories. got my Gracie from OKC shelter. and I'm glad I did . and will be 70 in Dec. my Gracie makes my life more bearable for what we both have gone through . and I love her dearly. looking into her greenish gold eyes was something I cherish every day. we saved each other.

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Pets & Animals
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
Local
Oklahoma Coronavirus
Oklahoma City, OK
Lifestyle
Oklahoma City, OK
Pets & Animals
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animals#Dog#Okc Animal Welfare#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KFOR

KFOR

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
990K+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy