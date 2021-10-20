“We need your help,” OKC Animal Welfare struggling with influx of abandoned animals

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – During the height of the coronavirus pandemic, many American families turned to pets to provide a sense of comfort and companionship.

Now that life has gone back to normal in many ways, thousands of those pets are now being abandoned at shelters across the country.

Officials at Oklahoma City Animal Welfare say they have seen a dramatic rise in the number of pets being surrendered at the facility.

On Tuesday, the shelter announced that they continue to stay well over capacity for both dogs and cats.

“To put things in perspective, last year on this same day we had 279 dogs and 177 cats in our building. Today, we have 428 dogs and 218 cats. We need your help,” OKC Animal Welfare posted on Facebook.

On Tuesday alone, the shelter took in 62 animals but only had 5 adoptions.

Throughout the month of October, OKC Animal Welfare is offering $30 dog and puppy adoptions.

