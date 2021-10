You'd be hard-pressed to find someone that cooking and baking fans love as much as Dame Mary Berry, Britain's Queen of Cakes and a former judge on the "Great British Bake Off." At (just) 86 years old, she's written over 75 books (via Waterstones) and can count royalty like Prince William and Kate Middleton's family as fans. A couple of years ago, Middleton told Berry that "One of Louis' first words was Mary because right at his height are all my cooking books in the kitchen bookshelf ... he would say 'That's Mary Berry'... so he would definitely recognize you if he saw you today" (via BBC).

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO