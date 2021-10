By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It may not be Halloween yet, but Tannen Lupey is getting in the spirit now. Tannen is battling a rare form of leukemia and is a patient at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. Since he is immuno-compromised, he can’t go trick-or-treating. On Friday, Tannen decided to surprise Dr. Randy Windreich at his appointment, dressed just like the doctor! (Courtesy: Leighanna Lupey) Tannen wore the glasses, shirt, and matching lanyard, had his own stethoscope, and even did his hair like Dr. Windreich.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO