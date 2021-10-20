Preview: Matchday 30, Minnesota United vs. Philadelphia Union

1. It was, of course, a mid-week game before MEA, on a first Fall night of cold and dreary weather, against an Eastern Conference opponent. It was also, though, a very important game, a must win, as the remainder of games will be in a final push for the playoffs. So it is hard to know what to make of the fact that the stadium was far from full and the crowd, until the end, was rather quiet. Part of that, of course, was due to the continued absence of much of the supporter’s groups as a response to the club’s refusal to enact adequate COVID protocols. There has also, though, been a diminishing sense of joy around the club as this year has worn on, a feeling that a slightly subdued Thin Skinned Inchy began his post-match press conference with: “Maybe people will realize it’s not so easy when you go down to ten men,” he answered unasked. “I’m so pleased for the players,” he continued, “because of the doom and gloom that was about here after we got beat by Colorado. You would have thought that the season was over.” Yet on the field after the game, Michael Boxall brought his own brand of joy with a smirk and some full-dad swagger.

MLS ・ 5 DAYS AGO