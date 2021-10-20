CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Preview: Matchday 30, Minnesota United vs. Philadelphia Union

By Alan Van Wyk
E Pluribus Loonum
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter stealing three points on the road on the weekend Minnesota United faces an Eastern Conference opponent for only the second time this season as they host an in-form Philadelphia Union. Minnesota has been unsuccessful against Philadelphia in three previous tries, although without meeting them since 2019, a 2-3 loss, there...

www.epluribusloonum.com

Comments / 0

Related
6abc

Sunusi Ibrahim's late goal lifts CF Montreal to draw vs. Philadelphia Union

Sunusi Ibrahim scored his third goal of the season deep in second-half stoppage time to help CF Montreal salvage a 2-2 draw against the visiting Philadelphia Union on Saturday afternoon. - ESPN+ viewers' guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more. - Futbol Americas on ESPN+: USMNT, Mexico, more!. -Don't have...
MLS
ESPN

Minnesota United rally to earn 3-2 win over Union

Franco Fragapane scored the winning goal in the 67th minute and also had an assist and Tyler Miller made four saves to lead Minnesota United to a 3-2 victory over the Philadelphia Union on Wednesday night in Saint Paul, Minn. Robin Lod and Adrien Hunou also scored goals for Minnesota...
SOCCER
brotherlygame.com

Game Thread: Philadelphia Union 2 vs Montreal 2, Final

90+5’ - Cross from the left side of the field into the center of the box and Montreal gets a head on it and it goes into the back of the net. CF Montreal ties it in the final seconds of the game. 90+3’ - Play is stopped as three...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Lod, Fragapane goals put Minnesota United over the Union 3-2

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Robin Lod and Franco Fragapane scored goals a few minutes apart as Minnesota United beat the Philadelphia Union 3-2 on Wednesday night. Emanuel Reynoso stole a pass in the attacking third and pulled the Philadelphia defense with him in the center before playing a back-heel pass to Lod for a one-touch finish to tie the game 2-2 in the 63rd minute. Fragapane gave Minnesota a 3-2 lead when he headed home the rebound of a shot by Adrien Hunou in the 67th minute.
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brenden Aaronson
Person
Chase Gasper
Person
Alejandro Bedoya
Person
Adrian Heath
Person
Justin Mcmaster
Person
Wil Trapp
Person
Robin Lod
Person
Franco Fragapane
Person
Alvas Powell
Person
Andre Blake
Person
Jim Curtin
lafc.com

Preview | LAFC at Minnesota United 10/23/21

RADIO: ESPN LA 710 AM, ESPN LA 1110 AM, ESPN App (Audio), KFWB 980 AM. It can be a cliché for teams to say that “Every game is a playoff game”, as they head down the stretch run trying to qualify for the post-season. But in the case of LAFC and the rest of the teams fighting to stay alive in the Western Conference Playoff race, that is exactly how the final four games of the season must be treated.
MLS
E Pluribus Loonum

Recap: Loons mount unlikely comeback win over Philadelphia

Coming off a huge win in Austin, TX against Austin FC this past weekend the Loons we’re looking to continue that momentum facing off with Philadelphia Union at home Wednesday night. Heath would make just two changes to Minnesota United’s Starting XI with Finlay replacing Lod on the right side then Dotson shifting over to the left replacing Alonso with Trapp coming into play on the right side.
MLS
thepeachreview.com

Match Preview: Atlanta United vs. Toronto FC

Atlanta United returns to action Saturday when it travels to face Toronto FC at BMO Field. The match is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be regionally broadcast on Bally Sports Southeast. Atlanta owns an all-time record of 2-4-3 against Toronto FC: 2-1-2 at home and...
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota United#Philadelphia Union#Atlanta United#Eastern Conference
College Football News

Minnesota vs Carolina Prediction, Game Preview

Minnesota vs Carolina prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, October 17. Record: Minnesota (2-3), Carolina (3-2) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. Carolina hasn’t exactly been exposed over the last few weeks, but Sam Darnold hasn’t been able to maintain his incredible early pace. Christian...
NFL
FanSided

Minnesota Wild vs. L.A. Kings: Game preview, streaming, betting, more

The Minnesota Wild complete the back end of a season-opening, two-game West Coast road trip with a matchup against the Los Angeles Kings. Both teams opened their respective schedules with a win. The Kings’ Anze Kopitar registered a hat trick and five points in a 6-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NHL

Preview: Ducks Close Season-Opening Homestand Tonight vs. Minnesota

After a thrilling win on opening night, the Ducks look for win number two hosting the Minnesota Wild tonight at Honda Center (7 p.m.; TV: ESPN+/Hulu; Radio: AM 830 KLAA). The Ducks will look to build on a 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets two nights ago, led by John Gibson's 33 saves. Mason McTavish and Bo Groulx made their NHL debuts for Anaheim while McTavish became the youngest goal scorer in club history (18 years, 256 days).
NHL
chatsports.com

Carli Lloyd Earns Her Final USWNT Call-Up

For the last time, Carli Lloyd has been called in for a U.S. women's national team camp. Lloyd is one of 21 players who will convene before a pair of friendlies against South Korea, which will bring an end to one of the more illustrious careers in USWNT history. Lloyd has 314 caps and can wind up with 316 if she appears in the matches in at Sporting Kansas City's Children's Mercy Park (Oct. 21) and Minnesota United's Allianz Field (Oct. 26). Regardless, she'll wind up with the second-most caps and third-most goals in U.S. history (her 134 international goals are 24 fewer than Mia Hamm, who is second to Abby Wambach; eclipsing that number in two games is asking a bit much, even for Lloyd).
SOCCER
inquirer.com

Union lose to Minnesota United, 3-2, with surprisingly bad defense

The Union lost to Minnesota United, 3-2, on Wednesday night at Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minn. Dániel Gazdag scored his long-awaited first Union goals from open play, in the 45th and 54th minutes. But the Union’s defense made three shocking gaffes that led to goals for Adrien Hunou in the 41st, Robin Lod in the 63rd, and Franco Frangapane in the 67th.
MLS
chatsports.com

Houston Rockets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves game preview

Welcome to another season of Houston Rockets basketball here on The Dream Shake. We’ll have previews before every game, as well as a game thread for discussion during the game and a recap for afterwards. We allow cursing and disagreements, but no personal attacks. You will get banned. Don’t make us ban you. Let’s have some fun instead.
NBA
chatsports.com

Maryland football vs. Minnesota preview

Minnesota, Maryland, Minnesota Golden Gophers, Minnesota Golden Gophers football, Nebraska, American football, Mike Locksley, Tanner Morgan, Big Ten Conference, Maryland Terrapins. After securing four straight wins and then dropping its last two games, Maryland football will gear up to face the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Oct. 23. The Terps are...
MARYLAND STATE
E Pluribus Loonum

Three things: #MINvPHI

1. It was, of course, a mid-week game before MEA, on a first Fall night of cold and dreary weather, against an Eastern Conference opponent. It was also, though, a very important game, a must win, as the remainder of games will be in a final push for the playoffs. So it is hard to know what to make of the fact that the stadium was far from full and the crowd, until the end, was rather quiet. Part of that, of course, was due to the continued absence of much of the supporter’s groups as a response to the club’s refusal to enact adequate COVID protocols. There has also, though, been a diminishing sense of joy around the club as this year has worn on, a feeling that a slightly subdued Thin Skinned Inchy began his post-match press conference with: “Maybe people will realize it’s not so easy when you go down to ten men,” he answered unasked. “I’m so pleased for the players,” he continued, “because of the doom and gloom that was about here after we got beat by Colorado. You would have thought that the season was over.” Yet on the field after the game, Michael Boxall brought his own brand of joy with a smirk and some full-dad swagger.
MLS
E Pluribus Loonum

Photo Gallery: Minnesota United vs Los Angeles Football Club

Minnesota United dropped 2 points against LAFC on Saturday night. Fortunately for the Loons they weren't the only team to draw so no changes in the table after the games this weekend. With Portland losing out to Colorado, that 4th spot with a first round home playoff game is still a viable option for a number of teams including United.
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy