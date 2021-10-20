American Public University System Partners with California Community Colleges to Help More Students Obtain Affordable Bachelor’s Degrees Online at American Public University and American Military University
Agreement Highlights Shared Commitment to Providing Accessible, Inclusive and Relevant Higher Education. and the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office have signed an agreement enabling graduates of California’s Associate Degree for Transfer (ADT) programs from 116 community colleges to seamlessly transfer to APUS as a junior – with no loss of credit....www.apus.edu
