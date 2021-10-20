CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil on Renewed 5-Day Rally after Surprise U.S. Crude Stocks Drop

investing.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com - Oil prices rose to finish Wednesday’s session with a new five-day winning streak after U.S. crude stockpiles unexpectedly fell in the latest week, giving energy bulls yet another reason to bid up markets in the space. U.S. crude’s West Texas Intermediate benchmark settled up 98 cents, or...

www.investing.com

Related
MarketWatch

EIA reports a weekly climb in U.S. crude supplies, but stocks at a key delivery hub decline

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories rose by 4.3 million barrels for the week ended Oct. 22. On average, analysts polled by S&P Global Platts expected a 100,000-barrel decline, but the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 2.3 million-barrel climb, according to sources. The EIA also reported weekly inventory declines of 2 million barrels for gasoline and 400,000 barrels for distillates. The S&P Global Platts survey expected supplies to decrease by 2.7 million barrels for gasoline and 2 million barrels for distillates. The EIA data showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub fell by 3.9 million barrels for the week. Oil prices continued to trade lower after the EIA data. December West Texas Intermediate crude contract fell 83 cents, or 1%, at $83.82 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, little changed from $83.81 before the supply data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures fall by more than 2%; natural-gas futures end at more than 3-week high

Oil futures settled with a loss of more than 2% on Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration reported a 4.3 million-barrel weekly climb in U.S. crude inventories and amid news that Iran may soon renew talks with world powers on a nuclear deal. Iran's chief negotiator, Ali Bagheri, said Wednesday that Iran will return to nuclear discussions before the end of November, according to The Wall Street Journal. "If this leads to the eventual withdrawal of U.S. sanctions, Iranian oil exports will rise, ending the threat of a supply shortage that has been partly the reason behind the big oil rally," said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at ThinkMarkets, in a market update. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery fell $1.99, or nearly 2.4%, to settle at $82.66 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Natural-gas prices, meanwhile, rallied, getting a boost from some forecasts for colder weather as the November contracts expired. November natural gas rose 32 cents, or 5.4%, to settle at $6.202 per million British thermal units, the highest in just over three weeks. The new front month December contract added 20 cents, or almost 3.3%, to $6.198 per million Btus.
TRAFFIC
FXStreet.com

US: EIA Crude Oil Stocks rise by 4.3 million barrels, WTI trades below $84

Commercial crude oil inventories in the US increased by 4.3 million barrels in the week ending October 22, the weekly report published by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) revealed on Wednesday. This reading came in much higher than the market expectation for an inventory build of 1.9 million barrels.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
oilandgas360.com

U.S. crude oil inventories increase by 4.3 million barrels

U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 4.3 million barrels from the previous week. At 430.8 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 6% below the five year average for this time of year, according to the EIA crude oil and petroleum weekly storage data, reporting inventories as of October 22, 2021.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Stocks#Crude Oil#Wti Oil#Heating Oil#Investing Com#Wti#Eia#Again Capital
OilPrice.com

Crude Build Puts The Brakes On The Oil Price Rally

Crude oil prices retreated today after the Energy Information Administration reported an inventory build of 4.3 million barrels for the week to October 22. This compared with a modest draw of 400,000 barrels for the previous week and analyst expectations for a build of 1.65 million barrels. Gasoline stocks were...
TRAFFIC
investing.com

Yen Gains On Yields Drop, U.S. GDP Up Next

The US dollar made some headway on Tuesday and economic data pointed at more to come. Bond yields fell sharply across the curve, lifted the yen across the board, while NZD and GBP were the weakest. Real 10-year bond yields fell further to -1.10%, highlighting that inflation expectations remained ahead of nominal yields.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Natural Gas Not Shaken By Coal In U.S. Energy Fuel Mix

Regional market dynamics and regional generational capacities decide how much is allocated to each energy source that makes up the power that’s generated in the United States each week. The US fuel mix for electricity generation presents a bird’s eye view of the interplay that occurs between the different fuels...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
marketpulse.com

Crude rallies, gold stumbles

Crude prices continue to rise and pleas to OPEC to increase production continue to fall on deaf ears. The only thing that will get OPEC+ motivated is if private US operators signal they will increase production. OPEC+ has been enjoying rising prices, steady demand, and little fear they will lose market share.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Oil drops on US crude stocks build projection

Oil prices fell today on API’s report of a surprise build in US inventories last week. With OPEC+ reluctant to act and increase supply further amid the market tightness, the only downside to oil prices could come from inventory data this week – and that’s exactly what moved markets today.
TRAFFIC
oilandgas360.com

U.S. oil price passes $85 as OPEC wary to increase crude supply

SINGAPORE (Bloomberg) –Oil in the U.S. rallied above $85 a barrel for the first time since 2014, another landmark in a surge in global energy prices, while an eye-watering rally in market structure deepened. West Texas Intermediate rose as much as 1.6%, while global benchmark Brent also rallied. Saudi Arabia’s...
TRAFFIC
theedgemarkets.com

Oil drops ahead of stocks data, Iran talks

TOKYO (Oct 26): Oil prices edged lower on Tuesday after rising earlier in the day and analysts said prices were set to sustain a rally driven by strong demand in the United States, the world's biggest consumer of oil and its products. Brent crude was down 5 cents at $85.94...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Xerox stock drops after profit beat but revenue surprisingly fell, and outlook cut

Shares of Xerox Holdings Corp. dropped 3.7% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the printer and copier maker reported third-quarter profit that rose above expectations, but revenue that surprisingly declined, as deterioration in supply chain conditions and the delta variant caused delays in clients' plans to return employees to the workplace. Net income was $90 million, or 48 cents a share, after $90 million, or 41 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share came to 48 cents, above the FactSet consensus of 43 cents. Revenue slipped to $1.76 billion from $1.77 billion, below the FactSet consensus of $1.81 billion. Cost of sales rose 4.6% to $498 million, to lower gross margin to 32.4% from 36.8%. The company lowered its 2021 revenue outlook to approximately $7.1 billion, compared with the FactSet consensus of $7.26 billion. Separately, the company set a new $500 million share repurchase program, following the completion of an expected $500 million buyback program in 2021. The stock has slumped 12.9% over the past three months through Monday, while the S&P 500 has gained 3.3%.
STOCKS
The Independent

Asian shares mostly higher, tracking Wall Street rally

Asian shares were mostly higher Tuesday after another rally to a record high on Wall Street Stocks have been pushing broadly higher as companies turn in much stronger profit reports for the summer than analysts had expected. Historically low interest rates, along with strong corporate profit growth, have helped the S&P 500 more than double from the bottom it set in March 2020 in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.On Monday, the S&P 500 rose 0.5% to 4,566.48, surpassing a record set on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also reached an all-time high, gaining 0.2% to...
STOCKS
Reuters

Oil prices on the march again in tight market; U.S. crude at 7-yr high

TOKYO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Monday, extending pre-weekend gains, with U.S. crude hitting a seven-year high as global supply remained tight amid strong demand worldwide as economies recover from coronavirus pandemic-induced slumps. Brent crude futures climbed 26 cents, or 0.3%, to $85.79 a barrel at 0048...
TRAFFIC
MySanAntonio

U.S. oil hub emptying to levels last seen when crude cost $100

Stockpiles at the biggest U.S. crude depot are quickly approaching critically low levels. The last time that happened, crude cost more than $100 a barrel. The storage tanks in Cushing, Okla., require a minimum level of oil to maintain normal operations, which traders generally believe is around 20 million barrels. Unusually for this time of year, stockpiles declined more than 4 million barrels over the past two weeks to 31 million and are expected to keep dropping rapidly due to the world's insatiable demand for U.S. light sweet crude.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
actionforex.com

CFTC Commitments of Traders – Relentless Rally Sent Crude Oil Price to 7 Year High

According to the CFTC Commitments of Traders report for the week ended October 19, NET LENGTH of crude oil futures jumped +24 818 contracts to 429 594. Speculative longs added +1 719 contracts but shorts plunged -23 099 contracts. The front-month WTI crude contract rallied 7 weeks in a row to a level last seen in 2014 on power shortage. For refined oil products, NET LENGTH for heating oil declined -12 696 contracts to 26 441, while that for gasoline added +1 449 contracts to 48 642. NET SHORT of natural gas futures climbed +168 contracts to 131 070 during the week.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dailyforex.com

WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Pull Back After Extended Run

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has pulled back quite a bit after an extended run over the last couple of weeks, which was something that has been needed for a minute now. That being said, I think that the market participants will continue to see this as an opportunity to find “cheap oil”, in a market that has been extraordinarily bullish. With this, I think that the $80 level should continue to offer plenty of support, but even if we break down below there the $75 level comes into the picture as potential support. With interesting about this level of course is that it is not only the previous highs, but it is also where the 50 day EMA currently sits.
TRAFFIC
InvestorPlace

3 High-Yield Energy Stocks to Buy Now

Thanks to the strong recovery of global oil consumption from the pandemic, energy stocks are the top performing market sector of the S&P 500 this year. The commodity price rally has been fueled by the recovery from the pandemic, as well as the limited oil production from OPEC and Russia.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Crude Oil Inventory Surprisingly Dropped, Supporting Price

The report from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) shows that total crude oil and petroleum products (ex. SPR) stocks slumped -9.81 mmb to 1228.91 mmb in the week ended October 15. Crude oil inventory slipped -0.43 mmb to 426.54 mmb, compared with consensus of a +1.86 mmb increase. Inventory slipped in 3 out of 5 PADDs. PADD2 (Midwest) alone saw -2.22 mmb decline during the week. Cushing stock declined -2.32 mmb to 31.23. Utilization rate slipped -2 percentage points to 84.7% while crude production dipped -0.1 mmb to 10.3M bpd for the week. Crude oil imports decreased -0.17M bpd to 5.83M bpd in the week.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

