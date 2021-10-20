Caption this!

Authorities in New Mexico said Wednesday they have recovered a bullet believed to have been fired from the gun used by Alec Baldwin in last week's fatal shooting on the set of the movie "Rust." The announcement comes six days after the actor fired a gun that was thought to be safe while rehearsing a scene last Thursday on the set of the Western movie "Rust," killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 20 HOURS AGO