CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

Is ‘skinny shaming’ real? Yes, but not equal to fat shaming, psychologist says

By Hazel Sanchez, Allen Levine
PIX11
PIX11
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49p0vJ_0cX6O3FB00

Body shaming isn’t a new concept, whether it was the mean girls in middle school or the pages of tabloid magazines, but the Internet and social media have certainly made it more rampant.

When Adele recently released her new music video for “Easy On Me” many people paid more attention to her weight loss than the music, with some even saying she had gotten too skinny.

Just last week, actor Jonah Hill sparked a new conversation on body image when he posted on Instagram a comment asking people not to comment on his body, good or bad.

Clinical psychologist Alexis Conason, author of “The Diet-Free Revolution,” joined the PIX11 Morning News to speak more on the concept of scrutinizing other people’s bodies.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
tulanehullabaloo.com

OPINION | Rising tide of body shaming

These unnecessary remarks are examples of body shaming, meant to humiliate another person about their body size or shape. Social media teaches us to constantly strive to fit with the ever changing beauty standards, and when we do not, we instantly become the targets of body shamers. While every case of body shaming is unacceptable, not all body shaming looks the same.
WEIGHT LOSS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonah Hill
Person
Adele
thedoctorstv.com

Why Did Woman Choose to Put up a Fat Shaming Billboard in Times Square?

Is wellness coach and physical therapist Deborah Capaccio bothered by the enemies that she made with her billboard? Why did she need to take things to such an extreme? Deborah explains her intent for putting up her explosive billboard. Why Does Wellness Community Use Shame to Get People to Lose...
WEIGHT LOSS
thedoctorstv.com

Wellness Coach Defends Her Fat Shaming Times Square Billboard

Is shame ever a good tactic to inspire weight loss?. The Doctors discuss a Times Square billboard featuring an overweight woman with her head in her hands with the question, "Feeling fat and lazy?" The billboard caused quite the controversy with many people slamming the message. The wellness coach and...
WEIGHT LOSS
Darshak Rana

Can You Burn Fat While Sleeping? Science Says “Yes.”

According to the National Sleep Foundation, sleep isn’t an inactive state, unlike popular beliefs. Our basal metabolic rate is still active while we catch some shut-eye. It means our bodies constantly burn calories to function properly. It takes the nighttime advantage to do some repair and restoration work.
baylorlariat.com

Stop shaming women for liking popular media

Not liking popular music, movies or fashion doesn’t make you cool. So often, young girls and women fall victim to this idea that our interests are inferior. Listening to Taylor Swift or loving “Twilight” makes you basic and uninteresting. Meanwhile, guys can watch the same action movie and all its sequels twice a week without any objection.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Psychologist#Fat Shaming
ADDitude

6 Steps to Dismantling Internalized Shame

Internalized shame plagues many of us with ADHD, especially those diagnosed later in life. Pervasive and chronic shame is incredibly damaging because it causes us to question and second-guess ourselves at every turn. How can you be so good at some very difficult things, but so bad at basic tasks like opening mail, paying bills and showing up for appointments on time? It doesn’t make sense.
MENTAL HEALTH
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Admits She Still Wants A ‘Sibling’ For Daughter True, 3: ‘If It’s God’s Plan’

Khloe Kardashian said that if it’s up to her, she’d have another child and give daughter True Thompson the chance to be a big sister. Mom-of-one Khloe Kardashian, 37, recently said on Twitter that she would still like to have at least one more child. Khloe’s parental confession came on Wednesday, October 13 after the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum tweeted about 3-year-old daughter True Thomson, whom she shares with on again/off again beau Tristan Thompson. “How is my baby getting so grown on me ,” Khloe wrote, alongside four sad-face emojis. That sparked a fan to reply, “Time for another” with a smirking-face emoji — and Khloe subsequently agreed with her follower’s remark.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Popculture

'Cosby Show' Kid Marries After Divorce and Paternity Battle With Ex 'RHOA' Star's Husband

The Cosby Show star Keshia Knight-Pulliam is a married woman. Pulliam is most-known as Rudy Huxtable as the fictional daughter of "America's Favorite Dad" Bill Cosby on the highly successful NBC sitcom, which ran for eight seasons. Pulliam has had a rough few years. She famously married former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Ed Hartwell, a former NFL star who was married to Lisa Wu. Pulliam and Hartwell shocked fans by announcing their surprise New Year's Eve wedding in 2016. Months later, after announcing their pregnancy, Hartwell began denying the paternity of their unborn daughter, Ella Grace. A paternity test would prove otherwise but the battle ensued.
NFL
Tracey Folly

The bride introduced her father to the wedding guests, not knowing it would send her mother to the hospital

The mother-of-the-bride was a jealous woman and prone to fits. My grandparents were married for forty years. They would have been married longer, but my grandfather died from cancer before he turned seventy. My grandparents loved each other to distraction, but there was one very big difference between them. My grandmother was a very jealous woman while my grandfather was a lot more secure in their love.
hotnewhiphop.com

DaBaby Seemingly Confirms He Had A Baby With DaniLeigh

There have been questions surrounding the paternity of DaniLeigh's newborn daughter for months, and it looks like the father may have finally come out. Following nearly a full year of rumors connecting DaBaby to DaniLeigh, and often suggesting that he may have fathered her daughter, the North Carolina-based rapper appears to have confirmed that speculation, claiming he has three daughters in his latest Instagram post.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

CBS reportedly canceled Katie Couric's CBS This Morning interview after reading her bombshell book

Couric, who anchored CBS Evening News from 2006 to 2011, calls out former CBS boss Les Moonves in her book Going There for trying to push her back to mornings after sagging ratings in the evenings. “Absolutely not … I didn’t leave the morning show I helped make number one so I could go to the third-place morning show," Couric wrote, according to the New York Post, adding: “I had come here to accomplish something, and if it didn’t work, it didn’t work. I’d rather leave the network than retreat to the morning show, which at the time was a cheap imitation of the other two.” The Post reports Couric had been scheduled to promote her book with Gayle King on CBS This Morning. That is, until CBS News bosses read Going There.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TVShowsAce

Scott Disick Losing It As Amelia Hamlin Flips Bird On Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian’s baby daddy Scott Disick might be going off the deep end, and fans are concerned. Over the last few years, the celeb’s dating life has definitely been in a lurch. Those close to him are worried that it’s starting to take its toll on Scott’s mental health. How has Amelia Hamlin’s recent tantrum played into this? Read on to find out how Scott is coping with all of the new changes in his personal life and why fans and loved one’s think it’s going to get worse before it gets better.
CELEBRITIES
PIX11

PIX11

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy