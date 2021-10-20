CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

GBP/USD Technical Analysis: At Significant Point of Interest on Chart

By Paul Robinson
DailyFx
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCable has undergone a nice rally as of late, with it having risen over four figures off the September low. But that run is being put the to the test and depending on how it fares here soon it could continue to extend for some time, or turn back lower in-line...

www.dailyfx.com

Comments / 0

Related
DailyFx

USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Long-term Support May Soon Be in View

USD/CAD consolidation pattern could lead to more selling. USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Long-term Support May Soon Come into Play. The question we asked last week was, is the decline in USD/CAD pausing or reversing? So far the answer we are getting is that only a pause in the downtrend is unfolding, not a reversal that will send USD/CAD higher to test upside levels.
MARKETS
Forbes

Why Copper Stocks Look Interesting Again: A Price Chart Analysis

It’s not just Freeport McMoran. Other copper mining stocks have perked up as well. A price chart analysis of copper stocks shows why investors might want to consider the sector again. After a strong run-up in price coming off of the March, 2020 pandemic lows, the group peaked in early May and began to sell-off. Months and weeks of decline may be ending if you look closely at price chart indicators.
INDUSTRY
DailyFx

Sterling Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Coils at 52-Week Moving Average

Sterling Technical Price Outlook: GBP/USD Weekly Trade Levels. GBP/USD in consolidation around yearly moving average- risk for deeper correction sub-1.40. Focus is on a breakout of the 1.3670 – 1.3860 price range for guidance. The British Pound is attempting to mark a consecutive weekly doji against the US Dollar with...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Point Of Interest#Usd#Gbp#Moving Average#Gbp Usd Technical Outlook
DailyFx

Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Pressured into ECB- Breakout Levels

Euro Technical Price Outlook: EUR/USD Weekly Trade Levels. Weekly support 1.1569, 1.1445/92 (critical); resistance 1.17 bearish invalidation ~1.1840s. Euro is down more than 0.2% against the US Dollar since the start of the week with EUR/USD trading just above support heading into the European Central Bank interest rate decision tomorrow. The recent recovery keeps Euro within the confines of a multi-month down-trend and we’re looking for the ECB to provide guidance as price holds above the yearly lows. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the EUR/USD weekly price chart heading into the release. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Euro technical setup and more.
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

Bitcoin Outlook: BTC/USD Boom or Bust as Prices Retreat From ATH?

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) prices pull back slightly after climbing to a fresh ATH. Technical factors continue to support the upward trajectory, at least for now. Bitcoin prices have recently pulled-back from the recent high, at around $67,000 after the release of the futures ETF last week. With inflationary pressures on the...
BUSINESS
DailyFx

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Gains After Tech Stocks Rise on Wall Street, BoJ Eyed

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, Japan Rate Decision, Australia Export Prices – Talking Points. Australian Dollar gains overnight as tech stocks gain on Wall Street. Japan set to release interest rate decision, quarterly outlook report. AUD/USD trades within a Rising Triangle below major resistance. Thursday’s Asia-Pacific Forecast. Asia-Pacific markets look set for...
WORLD
FXStreet.com

Daily technical and trading outlook – GBP/USD

Last Update At 28 Oct 2021 00:58GMT. Consolidation with downside bias. 1.3815 - Last Fri's high. 1.3637 - Oct 12 high (now sup). GBP/USD - 1.3725.. Cable traded sideways in Asia on Wed n met renewed selling in Europe at 1.0781, price tumbled to 1.3711 at NY open b4 staging a rebound to 1.3754 n then hit session lows of 1.3709 but then rose to 1.3759.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Refreshes daily tops, 1.3800 mark back in sight

GBP/USD gained positive traction on Thursday and recovered further from one-week lows. The ascending channel breakdown seems to have shifted bias in favour of bearish traders. Follow-through weakness below the 1.3700 mark is needed to confirm the negative outlook. The GBP/USD pair built on the previous day's recovery move from...
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

FTSE Technical Analysis: Testing the Breakout

On Tuesday, the FTSE broke out of a multi-month range and is now testing the once resistance level at the top of the range. How things unfold here will be important, as either the test is successful and the FTSE trades higher, or it fails and the market declines back into the range.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

GBP/USD Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3738; (P) 1.3784; (R1) 1.3811; …. Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains neutral at this point, as consolidation from 1.3838 is still extending. Further rise is expected with 1.3646 support intact. On the upside, above 1.3833 will target 1.3912 key structural resistance. Firm break there will indicate that the correction from 1.4248 is complete with three waves down to 1.3410. Further rally would then be seen to retest 1.4248 high. However, break of 1.3646 will turn bias to the downside for retesting 1.3410 low.
MARKETS
DailyFx

NZD/USD Rate Rebound Mired by RSI Sell Signal

NZD/USD struggles to retain the advance from the start of the week following an unexpected improvement in US household sentiment, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicating a larger pullback in the exchange rate as it falls back from overbought territory to offer a textbook sell signal. NZD/USD Rate Rebound...
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Forming Head and Shoulders

For the second day in a row, the USD/JPY currency pair returned to stability around and above the 114.00 psychological resistance. Yesterday's gains extended to the 114.31 level, and settled around the 113.95 level at the time of writing the analysis. The bulls' dominance is still in place, as the US dollar is supported against the rest of the other major currencies, amid strong expectations of the imminent date of tightening the US Federal Reserve's policy. On the other hand, the Japanese yen is under pressure ahead of the Japanese elections at the end of this month.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Price Analysis: A mixed technical picture leaning with slight bearish bias

EUR/USD is leaning slightly bearish when taking into account a multi-time-frame analysis. EUR/USD 4-hour bearish structure includes the 21-EMA, resistance and tweezer tops. EUR/USD daily chart leans bullish above the dynamic support line. EUR/USD is a mixed picture across the weekly, daily and 4-hour time frames. The following is a...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Technical analysis: NZD/USD gains at risk as sellers push back

NZDUSD buyers have re-emerged after the minor price retreat but attempt to limit sellers’ ruling power are looking to have been in vain. As of late, the trendless simple moving averages (SMAs) are proposing a more neutral bearing in the pair. The Ichimoku lines are reflecting the fresh rally and...
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Bearish Momentum Still Stronger

Since the beginning of this week's trading, the EUR/USD is still stable around the 1.1600 level, looking for catalysts to get out of the general bearish trend. The trend is supported by the strong expectations of an imminent date for raising US interest rates, and supported by the distinguished results of the recent US economic releases. This morning, the EUR/USD pair fell to the support level at 1.1584, near its lowest in years. Euro exchange rates will find the potential for recovery limited by the European Central Bank determined to ensure that interest rate hike expectations remain low, while studies also suggest that the single European currency is becoming increasingly sensitive to broader risk sentiment in 2021.
CURRENCIES
babypips.com

Chart Art: Trend and Range Setups on GBP/USD and AUD/CAD

Whether you like trading the majors or you’re looking at the comdolls this week, I got yo back with a trend play on Cable and a range setup on AUD/CAD. Who’s FOMO-ing on GBP/USD’s short-term uptrend?. If you are, then you’re gonna love that it’s hanging out at 1.3775, which...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Stays range-bound near 1.3750, closer to monthly support

GBP/USD keeps pullback from weekly top, grinds lower of late. Downside break of 50-SMA, sluggish Momentum keep sellers hopeful. 200-DMA adds to the upside filters, 200-SMA restricts short-term downside. GBP/USD remains on the back foot around 1.3765, keeping the weekly trading range during Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CHF

GBPUSD is trading at 1.3771; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1.3760 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.3975. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.3625. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.3535. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the upside border of the Triangle pattern and fix above 1.3845.
CURRENCIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy