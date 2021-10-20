GBP/USD Technical Analysis: At Significant Point of Interest on Chart

Since the beginning of this week's trading, the EUR/USD is still stable around the 1.1600 level, looking for catalysts to get out of the general bearish trend. The trend is supported by the strong expectations of an imminent date for raising US interest rates, and supported by the distinguished results of the recent US economic releases. This morning, the EUR/USD pair fell to the support level at 1.1584, near its lowest in years. Euro exchange rates will find the potential for recovery limited by the European Central Bank determined to ensure that interest rate hike expectations remain low, while studies also suggest that the single European currency is becoming increasingly sensitive to broader risk sentiment in 2021.

CURRENCIES ・ 1 DAY AGO