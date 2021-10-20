CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

TV Talk With Teachers: Squid Game

By Emily Thomas
libertywingspan.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this week’s episode of TV Talk With Teachers, Wingspans Emily...

libertywingspan.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Free Press

‘Squid Game’: Dystopian at its best

Let’s take the common phrase “no thoughts, head empty” in a literal sense today. Because for the past week, the only thing I’ve been thinking about is Netflix’s new hit show “Squid Game.”. In case you’re unfamiliar, “Squid Game” is a Korean drama series — that came out Sept. 17...
TV SERIES
Den of Geek

Why Squid Game Was Inevitable

While to many Americans it may seem like Squid Game came out of nowhere to dominate more than 90 countries, for the millions of people worldwide who watch South Korean television and movies, it’s another stellar entry in an ever-growing field. Korean film and television has been growing since the 1990s and is already incredibly popular across East, Southeast, and South Asia, as well as with Asian diaspora and others around the world. As Netflix has expanded globally, they’ve invested heavily in the thriving Korean industry. Thanks to that investment and K-culture’s overall rising stature, it was only a matter of time before a K-drama like Squid Game broke through in the West.
TV & VIDEOS
theallstate.org

Is ‘Squid Game’ worth the hype?

Lately almost everyone has been going crazy over “Squid Game,” a fictional Korean drama that has been on the rise. In a way: absolutely. If you like tension, gore and thinking deeply about society, this is the show for you. In my opinion, it’s too much for my eyes due to its brutal deaths.
TV SERIES
psychologytoday.com

The Unpredictable Popularity of "Squid Game"

"Squid Game" has become the most watched show in the history of Netflix. But social processes make it almost impossible to predict (ahead of time) what will become popular. People choose what to watch based on social information (what others have watched), rather than quality. "Squid Game" is the most-watched...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Squid Game
MovieWeb

Squid Game Season 2 Talks Confirmed, But Series Creator Isn't Rushing to Make It

Squid Game came from nowhere to become a worldwide phenomenon this month after dropping without any kind of fanfare on Netflix. The Korean series sees a group of down-on-their-luck, regular people being invited to take part in a game that offers a huge cash prize to its winner, but delivers a brutal exit strategy for those who fail to complete the seemingly simple games presented to the participants. Of course, now that the series has made a reported $900 million, the question that follows in the wake of that news is when will there be a second season? When faced with this very question, the show's creator Hwang Dong-hyuk told British newspaper The Guardian, that it was pretty much a foregone conclusion that discussions of a follow up were being discussed.
TV SERIES
libertywingspan.com

Random Thoughts: introspection in dreams

Ever since I was little, I have always had very vivid and very interesting dreams. More often than not I’ll wake up each morning and have a fantastical recollection of whatever bizarre shenanigans my subconscious seemed to be fascinated with that evening. I always write them down if I can help it, waking up and scribbling something down, or even typing it down in the notes on my phone.
TV & VIDEOS
Thrillist

If You Loved the Cast of 'Squid Game,' Watch These Movies & TV Shows Next

Though it was only recently dethroned at the top of Netflix's Top 10 by the legitimately wild third season of You, Squid Game has hardly lost its cultural cache. The ensemble of both charming and loathsome characters, in particular, has helped the show stick, and as viewers do their own digging into the actors (and learn that they're pretty much all extremely good looking in real life), they'll find a gold mine of other South Korean TV shows and movies starring their new favorites. After you've made ppopgi and had your fill of scrolling through all the TikTok memes, check out these other titles that feature the Squid Game actors—especially since most of them won't be back if Season 2 happens.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Squid Game' Games in Order and Explained

If you take a walk around the virtual corridors of the internet these days, you’re bound to come across some memes, clips, quotes about Netflix Korean hit series Squid Game. After becoming the streamer’s biggest hit, with over 100 million views within the first month of its release, Squid Game has people everywhere talking about it, hashing out theories and, of course, reliving some of their favorite childhood games. In case you haven’t watched it (and live under a rock), the series follows a group of 400+ people who are deep in debt and agree to participate in a deadly competition in which they may end up dead or filthy rich. And they all get surprised when they discover each round of the Squid Game is a reproduction of children’s games, only with life or death stakes.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Axios

"Squid Game" meets video games

"Squid Game" is Netflix's biggest series launch ever with more than 111 million views, but the show has taken root beyond the streaming platform in spaces like TikTok and the gaming industry. Why it matters: The battle royale-style show's influence in video games seems to spread more every week. In...
VIDEO GAMES
mdcthereporter.com

Netflix’s Hit TV Series, Squid Game, Has Viewers Intrigued

In an age when the modern consumer is not easily amused, it’s hard to capture viewers’ attention but Netflix’s original series Squid Game has done just that. The show is on track to become the streaming services most-watched series ever. It has been viewed by 111 millions accounts since debuting on Sept. 17.
TV SERIES
Business Insider

6 Korean TV shows to binge-watch after finishing 'Squid Game' on Netflix

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. "Squid Game" is now the most-watched original series on Netflix. The series is one of several Korean dramas, or K-dramas, that you can stream on the service. From zombie horror to action-packed thrillers, Netflix's lineup of K-dramas has...
TV SHOWS
Daily Free Press

Let’s Talk About: How Netflix’s “Squid Game” reveals the darker side of human nature

If you haven’t watched “Squid Game,” it’s a popular Netflix show that truly demonstrates human vices and tendencies to be selfish and greedy. The show closely resembles “The Hunger Games”– both stories portraying a group of people doing dangerous and potentially fatal tasks to survive. In “Squid Game,” in addition to staying alive, players gain a large sum of money if they win. In “The Hunger Games,” the winner gains status and prestige. Regardless, all participants participating willingly — or unwillingly in “The Hunger Games” — must do anything they can to survive.
TV SERIES
TODAY.com

Toddler accidentally goes live on Instagram, broadcasts mom in the shower

One mom had an eye-soapening experience when her toddler accidentally broadcast her live on Instagram while she was showering. Brianna Loos first shared the cautionary tale last month in a now-viral TikTok video. Loos, 31, of Rochester, New York, told TODAY Parents that she let her 3-year-old daughter, Emery, use...
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy