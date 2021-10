Evangeline Downs Entries, Saturday October 23rd, 2021

SEBRING – The dreams of a Class 4A Regional Championship for the Sebring Blue Streaks volleyball team (17-5) were dashed on Tuesday night after losing to the Tarpon Springs Spongers (19-3) in four sets; 24-26, 21-25, 25-19 and 17-25. “I have been trying to tell the girls all season that they can do this and about half way through when we beat some 6A and 7A teams, they started to believe it,” said Sebring Coach Chrissy Cecil.

