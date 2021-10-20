CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

New Video: Simi – Woman

thatgrapejuice.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfro-Pop phenom Simi has unleashed the video for her new single ‘Woman.’. Aptly titled, the track serves as an ode to...

thatgrapejuice.net

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Tems Enjoys Wild Night Out in New Video for ‘Crazy Tings’

Fresh off Tems’ sold-out U.S. tour, the rising Nigerian singer-songwriter has dropped the new video for “Crazy Tings,” a track from Tems’ recent EP If Orange Was a Place. The video captures an eventful night out on the town where “crazy things are happening” all around the singer as she travels from her house to the streets to the bar and finally to the dance floor. Rolling Stone recently spoke to Tems about her breakthrough, which includes hanging out with Rihanna, signing a major-label deal with Sony’s RCA/Since ’93, featuring on Drake’s Certified Lover Boy track “Fountains,” and dropping If Orange Was a Place. “God has given me this purpose, and it’s just happening,” Tems told Rolling Stone. “I didn’t choose my voice. I didn’t choose to love music. Every time I hear any type of music, I hear melodies in my head in thousands, and I’m just picking one. I didn’t make myself this way.”
MUSIC
thisis50.com

NeemTheGreat Shares New Video “Rollin”

The emerging artist ; NTG is back with another visual from his recent LP titled Sunset in LA 2 which has been receiving such a good response from the fans across the globe. Track nine titled “Rollin” is the song that NTG & Philadelphia’s hottest camera man JT Wit The Cam collaborated on. Together, they deliver a trippy visual that speaks on being under the influence.
MUSIC
Black Enterprise

J Balvin Apologizes After Walking Black Women On Leashes In New Music Video

The Colombian singer and rapper J Balvin issued an apology after receiving backlash for his new music video. Balvin’s new song “Perra” —the Spanish word for a female dog or a “bi*ch,” the track contains lyrics that refer to a dog being in heat. Featuring the Dominican artist Tokischa, the song and video drew criticism from those who felt it contained sexist and racist imagery, E! News reports.
CELEBRITIES
thatgrapejuice.net

Christina Aguilera Dishes on New EP ‘La Fuerza’

Christina Aguilera brought the flames with her new Spanish single ‘Pa Mis Muchachas’ and looks to follow-up with the entire furnace for its companion EP ‘La Fuerza.’. Its been 21 years since Xtina unleashed her debut Spanish album ‘Mi Reflejo.’ However, for her next foray on this terrain, she’s embracing the EP approach.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fela Kuti
thatgrapejuice.net

New Video: Tiffany Haddish – ‘Come & Get Your Baby Daddy (Remix)’ [featuring Trina & Jada Pinkett-Smith]

GRAMMY-winning comedienne Tiffany Haddish continues her comical foray into music by giving her 2020 single, ‘Come & Get Your Baby Daddy,’ a 2021 facelift. Calling on her EMMY-winning, ‘Girls Trip’ co-star Jada Pinkett-Smith as well as award-winning rapstress Trina to assist on the tune’s remix, the ladies don’t hold back via the song’s stinging lyrics about bachelors who are ineligible because they can’t keep their pants on.
MUSIC
nextmosh.com

Slay Squad unleash “Seishin” music video

Metallers Slay Squad have released their new video single titled “Seishin,” which you can check out below. The clip was directed and edited by the band’s own Brahim Gouse and features live footage from one of their shows. A presser states, “Equal parts radical art collective and hardcore punk band....
MUSIC
popwrapped.com

StaJe Drops The Video For New Single “UP”

StaJe – real name Justin Payne – knows what it’s like to fight and work hard to achieve your dreams. Having begun his musical journey living on Skid Row, a homeless encampment in LA, he can now proudly call himself a Billboard charting artist with a growing following who has to date been championed by and featured in the likes of Vogue and Forbes. His new single “UP” started as a freestyle in the recording studio but grew to become something else entirely – a full-bodied dancefloor track complete with Michael Jackson “Thriller”-esque style video, perfect for Halloween.
MUSIC
thatgrapejuice.net

Watch: Ed Sheeran Previews All 14-Tracks on New Album ‘Equals’

All roads lead to October 29 for Ed Sheeran, who will be unwrapping his new album ‘= (Equals)’ on said date. Preceded by smash hit singles ‘Bad Habits’ and ‘Shivers,’ the LP serves as the chart-topper’s first full-length solo effort in four years and is considered one of 2021’s most eagerly anticipated offerings.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afro
thisis50.com

JR007 Drops “Blood On My Feet” Video

For many people, when they think Chicago, they’re mind immediately goes to names such as Chief Keef, Lil Durk, G Herbo, Chance the Rapper and other Chicago legends from the Southside. However, as of lately, the Westside of Chicago has been making a lot of noise with the likes of The Heavy Steppers, Pronto Spazzout, and the area’s pioneering Rap-crew, TrenchMobb.
MUSIC
Billboard

Brandy, Eve, Naturi Naughton & Nadine Velazquez Are Regal & Raunchy in 'Nasty Girl' Music Video From 'Queens'

Brandy, Eve, Naturi Naughton and Nadine Velazquez are rooting for every "Nasty Girl" in their first single and music video from the upcoming ABC series Queens. They will all star in the upcoming hip-hop drama series about a former '90s girl group called the Nasty Bitches trying to shine once more in the spotlight. Ahead of the series' premiere, Brandy, Eve, Naughton and Velazquez released their first joint single "Nasty Girl" on Friday (Oct. 1) via Def Jam Recordings.
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Tori Amos Shares New Single “Spies”

Tori Amos has shared her new single “Spies.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming album, Ocean to Ocean, which is due out on October 29 via Decca. Listen below. Last month, Amos shared the song “Speaking With Trees” from the upcoming album. In 2020, she released a holiday themed EP, Christmastide, via Decca.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
dailyrindblog.com

Iván Cornejo: The 17-year-old Regional Mexican Artist To Watch

17-year-old California-born artist Iván Cornejo is on fire. Cornejo’s first studio album Alma Vacía, released in August via Manzana Records, just reached No. 2 on Billboard’s Regional Mexican Albums chart. In the first week alone, Alma Vacía earned 9.4 million on-demand streams. Iván Cornejo has been rapidly rising to fame...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Ed Sheeran Previews Each Song on His New Album With 14 YouTube Shorts

Ed Sheeran has given fans a preview of each song on his forthcoming album, “=” (Equals) via 14 YouTube Shorts ahead of its official release this Friday. According to the announcement, the 14 Shorts “encapsulate the very personal journey of Sheeran’s album – four-years-in-the-making – with each one bringing to life the intimate and everyday moments that are reflected in the songs. From stepping into an ice bath in ‘Shivers,’ to having a solo dance party in ‘Be Right Now,’ to taking an outdoor shower in ‘Stop The Rain,’ playing a mini ukulele in ‘Sandman,’ and simply hanging out with his...
MUSIC
thesource.com

DaKidRiz Drops New Video “Consistent”

DaKidRiz is an artist who comes from the Canton, Ohio area. He first appeared on the rap scene in 2014 with his first song release titled “Ohio ” that he dropped on Soundcloud. This artist is highly underrated. His first debut single that catapulted his career was called “I Aint Got No Choice” which was released in 2015. Since then this artist has not been letting up. He will stop at absolutely nothing to see his music become a successful venture for him. He not only wants to make more money for himself and his family, but also his community. He is dedicated to his craft and knows what it takes to get where he wants. DaKidRiz is making some power moves.
CANTON, OH
Billboard

Willow & Avril Lavigne 'Grow' Larger Than Life in New Music Video: Watch

Willow and Avril Lavigne take their personal growth to greater heights in the new music video for their "G R O W" collaboration, which debuted on Tuesday (Oct. 19). The 20-year-old pop-punk singer embodies teen angst, from getting into a screaming match in her bedroom with a guy to wreaking havoc on the city in supersize form. Willow celebrates an essential ego death alongside her friend group, as she and the 37-year-old pop-punk princess embrace the song's message of "putting work in, healing myself" and going through growing pains at any stage of life.
CELEBRITIES
Spotlight News

New music videos to digest this week

Glass Pony latest music video is a trippy waltz through the park By MICHAEL HALLISEY halliseym@spotlightnews.com Glass Pony has an album coming out soon, but no time has been set for its release just yet. Nonetheless, the four-piece psychedelic groove circus captured scenes in Greg Pittz’s hometown of Delmar and made a trippy, lyric video […]
MUSIC
thatgrapejuice.net

New Video: Snoh Aalegra & Tyler, The Creator – ‘Neon Peach’

Tyler, The Creator has lent his talent to many projects this year. His latest one is a collaboration with R&B songstress Snoh Aalegra. The pair have joined forces for a collaboration called ‘Neon Peach,’ which appeared on Aalegra’s third studio album, ‘Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies.’. In the newly...
MUSIC
thatgrapejuice.net

Watch: Chloe Bailey’s ‘A Day in the Life’

Chloe Bailey is working the promotional trail in support of her debut single ‘Have Mercy.’. And Complex‘s ‘A Day in the Life’ is her latest feature. The 23-year-old performer has been pounding the press pavement in aid of her solo arrival and the diary-flavored segment spotlights how stacked her activity has been.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy