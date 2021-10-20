CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

October 20 Daily Update

libertywingspan.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKarina Grokhovskaya is a sophomore in her second year in...

libertywingspan.com

Comments / 0

Related
The New Yorker

Daily Cartoon: Thursday, October 14th

Drawings both wry and ridiculous from the latest issue. Some gags to explain to future generations how we lived in 2020. Scenes from the life of Roz Chast. Lessons in humor, from grade school to Johnny Carson. Celebrities pick their favorite cartoons. Enter the Cartoon Caption Contest for a chance...
COMICS
MarketRealist

Multimillionaire Barry Weiss, Star of Reality Show "Storage Wars," Is Set To Return This Season

Barry Weiss, who rose to fame as one of the stars of A&E reality show Storage Wars, hasn’t been on the show for a few years. According to a recent trailer for Season 14 of the series, 70-year-old Weiss will return to at least one episode of the new season. What has Weiss been up to since his last regular appearances on the show in 2013, and what's his net worth today?
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Bruno Tonioli inundated with support as he shares important message with fans

Bruno Tonioli is used to being the funny judge on Dancing with the Stars but over the weekend he used his platform to share a more serious message. The dancer took to Instagram to share a series of quotes about kindness, which followed on from the unkind remarks that were made towards Strictly Come Dancing star Tilly Ramsay last week.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Producers#Free Time
fame10.com

General Hospital: Spoilers For November 2021

It’s the most wonderful time of the year for General Hospital (GH) fans: November sweeps! What should fans expect to see in the land of Port Charles over the next month? Sonny struggles with his feelings for Nina, while Gladys poses a threat. Also, Peter continues to control Drew’s mind. Learn about these storylines and others in the below GH spoilers for November 2021.
TV SERIES
ScreenCrush

Will Ferrell Reveals Reason For Split With Adam McKay

There might not be a more creatively successful comedy partnership in the 21st century than Adam McKay and Will Ferrell. After working together on Saturday Night Live, they went to Hollywood and created movies like Anchorman, Talladega Nights, Step Brothers, and The Other Guys. They also co-founded the website Funny or Die, and launched their own production company, Gary Sanchez, which produced movies like The Goods, Tim and Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie, Casa De Mi Padre, The Campaign, and Daddy’s Home.
CELEBRITIES
fame10.com

Young And The Restless: Spoilers For November 2021

November can be an exciting month in the land of Genoa City. Not only are the holidays inching closer, but there’s American Thanksgiving — plus it’s sweeps month! What’s set to unfold on The Young and the Restless (Y&R) in the next four to five weeks? Jill Abbott will return with some stunning moves. Also, Phyllis and Nick split up, while Ashland faces uncertainty. Learn about these storylines and others in the below Y&R spoilers for November 2021.
TV SERIES
outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Alum Emily Wickersham Goes Upside Down for New Beach Pic With Her Pup

Judging by her Instagram, Emily Wickersham has been spending a lot of time at the beach. Not that I blame her; with the weather finally getting nice, it’s the perfect opportunity to enjoy the beach. And, she’s likely got a little more time on her hands now that she’s not filming NCIS. Wickersham left her longtime role as Ellie Bishop on NCIS last year, and she has a baby due later this year as well to top it off.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
TVShowsAce

‘My 600-Lb. Life’ Shocking Production Secret Leaks, Truth Exposed

A pretty big My 600-Lb. Life production secret leaked today. Turns out, there is a portion of the hit TLC series the production team fakes and stages to views. An individual claiming to know someone who went through the process of filming spilled the My 600-Lb. Life production secret in the comments of a recent trailer for Season 10 that the network uploaded on Instagram.
TV SERIES
libertywingspan.com

Facets of Faith: the lifelong struggle for creativity

As someone who has a myriad of thoughts on demand at nearly any point in time, I can’t accurately describe myself as anything but imaginative, which is why it’s so crazy to think that there are people who can’t conjure an original fairytale instantaneously. Some people don’t find themselves to...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Blade

Review: Oddball safecracker charms in 'Army of Thieves'

One of the unlikeliest heroes to emerge from Zack Snyder’s horror-action flick Army of the Dead earlier this year was an oddball safecracker named Dieter. Part nerdy Eurotrash, part pretentious busybody, Dieter was never going to make it out alive. He was like one of those guys wearing a red shirt in Star Trek. Sooner or later, Dieter was gonna be gone.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy