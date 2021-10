Year to date global ETF flows have now comfortably exceeded the previous record from last year with current 2021 inflows at $883 billion (2020's total was $712 billion). A slight downward trend continues in Q3 with total net new assets of $254 billion, in contrast with the massive $349 billion recorded at the start of the year. It is however important to note the influence of the vaccine rollout on investor bullishness at the start of the year and the lack of volatility in US focused flows* over the past three quarters ($176, $168, $160 billion), indicating that the ETF market is still in a strong growth period.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO