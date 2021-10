--------- Grüss Gott! Hock Di Her Da!. After a long hiatus, we are bringing back the infamous Bristol Bridewell Beer Garden for a special Oktoberfest party!. This time, we are coming back bigger and better than ever with a fully covered & heated Bavarian Beer Hall erected in the centre of Bridewell Beer Garden, a Fantastic covered live music area with DJ's & Live Bavarian Oompah Band where you can polish off a few steins with your closest friends or head off for dance, bratwurst in hand!

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 13 DAYS AGO