At some point, you will be behind in a game in NHL 22. If you do fall behind, there is a option that you could use in order to get the momentum back and tie the game: pull the goalie. Pulling the goalie will leave the cage vacant, but it will allow you to add an extra skater on the ice and give you a man advantage on the ice in most cases. If you’re new to NHL, you might have a little trouble attempting to pull the goalie. We can help out with that, so let’s go over the controls.

